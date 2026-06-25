Nuclear siren testing scheduled for July 1 around Brunswick Nuclear Plant

*This is a Duke Energy notice. Brunswick County is not responsible for the accuracy of this information. For the most up-to-date information, visit the Duke Energy website or contact Duke Energy directly.



Five- to 30-second quarterly test planned between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

No public action required

SOUTHPORT, N.C. – Duke Energy and county officials will test the outdoor warning sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2026.

Why it matters: To ensure they are functioning properly, sirens will sound for five to 30 seconds. Anyone who hears a siren during scheduled testing does not need to take action.

During testing, some sirens may be tested more than once. Follow-up testing after siren maintenance may be required after 11 a.m.

Because this is a test, local broadcasting stations will not interrupt regular programming to broadcast Emergency Alert System (EAS) messages. If there was a real emergency requiring the sirens to be sounded, local radio and television stations would broadcast information to the public.

By the numbers: Duke Energy owns and maintains a network of sirens within 10 miles of each of its nuclear plants, including 38 sirens around the Brunswick Nuclear Plant.

More info: Testing is performed in cooperation with emergency management officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens. Additional details about outdoor warning sirens and nuclear emergency preparedness are available at duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.

Zoom out: Brunswick Nuclear Plant is located 2 miles north of Southport, N.C. and provides 1,870 megawatts (MW), enough to power more than 1.5 million homes.

Duke Energy Progress

Duke Energy Progress, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 13,800 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 28,000-square-mile service area in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America’s largest energy holding companies. The company’s electric utilities serve 8.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,700 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an energy modernization strategy, keeping customer value at the forefront as it invests in electric grid upgrades and efficient generation resources to strengthen the system and serve growing energy needs.

More information is available at duke-energy.com. Follow Duke Energy on X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook for stories about the people and innovations powering its communities.

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MEDIA CONTACT

Patrick Flynn, Duke Energy Corporate Communications

Email Patrick Flynn

Office: 843.951.5291

24-Hour: 800.559.3853