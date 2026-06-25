Burlington City Lead Service Line Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Burlington City recently closed on a $1.2 million loan through the New Jersey Water Bank to replace 34 known lead and galvanized service lines within the city's drinking water system.

In addition to replacing identified lead-containing infrastructure, the project includes investigative work to support compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Lead and Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR). Using vacuum excavation and other non-invasive techniques, Burlington City will verify the materials of a representative sample of service lines currently presumed to be non-lead. The project will also identify the materials of service lines whose composition is currently unknown.

These efforts will help the city develop a complete and more accurate inventory of its service lines while advancing the replacement of lead and galvanized components that may pose risks to drinking water quality. By proactively addressing aging infrastructure and meeting federal regulatory requirements, Burlington City is taking important steps to protect public health and ensure the continued delivery of safe, reliable drinking water to its residents.