Little Egg Harbor Municipal Utilities Authority Water and Sewer Main Replacement

NJ I-Bank and NJDEP Helping to Improve New Jersey's Infrastructure, One Project at a Time

Little Egg Harbor Municipal Utilities Authority ("LEHMUA") recently closed on a $3.9 million loan with the New Jersey Water Bank to replace water and gravity sanitary sewer mains located within existing asphalt roadways.

Following the devastation caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012, New Jersey's coastal communities have experienced an increase in utility system failures, particularly in the areas hardest hit by flooding and storm surge. LEHMUA's water and wastewater infrastructure has shown signs of gradual deterioration as aging pipes and system components approach the end of their useful life. Over the past several decades, the Authority has experienced an increasing number of material failures, stressing the need for critical infrastructure upgrades.

The project also incorporates measures to improve resilience against climate change impacts, including flooding, increased precipitation, sea-level rise, and storm surge. To help protect the wastewater collection system during flood events, all manholes located in areas below elevation 10 will be equipped with Flow-Seal manhole covers. These specialized covers feature watertight neoprene gaskets designed to prevent both inflow and infiltration by creating a secure seal that keeps floodwater out of the system and wastewater contained within it.

By replacing aging infrastructure and incorporating climate-resilient design features, the project will improve system reliability, reduce the risk of service disruptions, and help protect public health and the environment for years to come.