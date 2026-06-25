Mentzer Applauds Passage of Medical Debt Bill She Developed

LANSING, Mich., June 25, 2026 — This week, the Michigan House passed House Bill 6073 with broad bipartisan support. The bill, nearly identical to HB 4329 introduced by state Rep. Denise Mentzer (D-Mt. Clemens) last spring, prohibits medical debt from appearing on consumer credit reports. Mentzer has long advocated for better protections for individuals with medical debt, working to ensure they can still afford essentials like mortgages or car payments.

After the passage of the bill, Mentzer released the following statement:

“Last year, I introduced House Bill 4329 to help families struggling with medical debt. House Republicans refused to take up my bill and now, more than a year later, they introduced and passed a nearly identical bill. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so I suppose, better late than never, though one is left to wonder why they waited so long to pass such critical legislation.

“As I have long said, medical debt affects nearly 700,000 Michiganders, and when emergencies happen, hardworking families can be crushed under the weight of this financial burden. The fact is, though, medical debt has little effect on one’s creditworthiness. This legislation, which I have long advocated for, will ensure medical debt does not become a barrier to Michiganders’ ability to maintain good credit or achieve financial stability. I am glad House Republicans finally got around to the solution I proposed over a year ago. It is absolutely essential we protect Michigan families from a medical emergency becoming a financial one.”

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