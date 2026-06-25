Found a bat in your home? Don't panic, here are steps to protect yourself and the bat
Bats are found throughout Idaho, and homeowners may occasionally encounter bats in their houses, garages, outbuildings, or other structures. This can be a more common occurrence if you’re in prime bat habitat near bodies of water, such as lakes, reservoirs, ponds, and rivers, or in forested or agricultural areas.
If you or your pets have any direct contact with a bat, especially if bitten or scratched, or you find a bat in the same room as someone who may be unaware of a bite (e.g., a sleeping person or a child), contact your healthcare provider, or local Public Health District for a risk assessment. They may direct you to safely capture the bat as described below and bring it in for rabies testing.
In most cases, bat encounters are harmless situations where the bat will leave on its own. If you find a bat outdoors roosting (hanging upside down) on a wall or any other surface, such as trees, shrubs, garden plants, firewood piles, under a patio umbrella, etc., leave the bat alone and keep people and pets away from it.
In other situations, you—or someone else—may have to intervene. Here’s what to do if you encounter a bat indoors, or in other closed spaces:
- Never capture or handle a bat with bare hands.
- If you find a bat inside your home and are certain you have NOT had a rabies exposure (any direct contact through breaks in the skin such as a bite or scratch), safely capture and release the bat outside. Wear gloves (preferably leather or other heavy material), and don’t let the bat contact any bare skin (wear long pants and sleeves). You can place a box or other container over the bat, then slide a thin piece of cardboard under the box to capture than bat without touching it. Learn more here.
- If you have a bat colony in your attic, garage or outbuilding, contact Idaho Fish and Game regional offices for information on safely evicting and excluding them. Unless there’s a public health threat (bats entering living spaces), the best time to evict bats from structures is early September to mid-October after bat maternity season and before hibernation.
- If you find a bat outdoors on the ground that appears weak, sick, or injured and is unable to fly, ensure the bat is separated from people, pets, and natural predators, then call a Fish and Game regional office for guidance.
- If you find five or more dead or sick bats at the same time in the same location, contact Fish and Game for guidance.
- Lastly, ensure your pets are vaccinated for rabies.
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