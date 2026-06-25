Found a bat in your home? Don't panic, here are steps to protect yourself and the bat

Bats are found throughout Idaho, and homeowners may occasionally encounter bats in their houses, garages, outbuildings, or other structures. This can be a more common occurrence if you’re in prime bat habitat near bodies of water, such as lakes, reservoirs, ponds, and rivers, or in forested or agricultural areas.

If you or your pets have any direct contact with a bat, especially if bitten or scratched, or you find a bat in the same room as someone who may be unaware of a bite (e.g., a sleeping person or a child), contact your healthcare provider, or local Public Health District for a risk assessment. They may direct you to safely capture the bat as described below and bring it in for rabies testing.

In most cases, bat encounters are harmless situations where the bat will leave on its own. If you find a bat outdoors roosting (hanging upside down) on a wall or any other surface, such as trees, shrubs, garden plants, firewood piles, under a patio umbrella, etc., leave the bat alone and keep people and pets away from it.

In other situations, you—or someone else—may have to intervene. Here’s what to do if you encounter a bat indoors, or in other closed spaces: