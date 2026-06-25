Razzl Launches AI Copilot for Product Setup, Helping Brands Reduce Returns and Support Costs

Razzl Product Setup Copilot

Conversational copilot turns static product instructions into real-time support that guides, troubleshoots, and keeps setup moving.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Razzl today launched its AI copilot for product setup, giving brands a new way to support customers post-purchase.For many customers, setup is the first real test of the product experience. It is also where static instructions often fall short: the moment a step is unclear, something does not fit, or the customer is unsure what to do next.Razzl was built for that moment. Its conversational copilot turns product instructions into an intelligent system customers can talk to in plain language — helping them move from confusion to the right next action before frustration turns into a support ticket, negative review, or return.The result is a setup experience that helps customers keep moving with confidence. When an issue cannot be resolved by the copilot, Razzl escalates the case to the brand with full context — what the customer was trying to do, where setup broke down, and what has already been tried — so support teams can move straight to resolution.“Static instructions work only when setup goes exactly as planned,” said Sonny Raina, founder of Razzl. “But real setup is rarely that perfect. Razzl provides a way forward when the manual has run out of answers — with real-time guidance that clears confusion, corrects missteps, and resolves issues before frustration takes over.”Razzl serves as the first line of setup support for brands without requiring them to rebuild their documentation or operations. It is built for products where setup friction is common — including furniture and fitness equipment, electronics and appliances, toys and outdoor gear, commercial equipment, and beyond.About RazzlRazzl turns product instructions into a conversational copilot for setup. The copilot guides step by step, troubleshoots issues, and keeps setup moving from start to finish — helping brands reduce support tickets, avoidable returns, and setup frustration.For more information, visit Razzl.com.Media Contactmarcom@razzl.com

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