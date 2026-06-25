Who Brags About Having The Second Worst Economy In The Nation? Joe Lombardo

Attorney General Aaron Ford released the following statement in response to Joe Lombardo’s team declaring that Nevada’s unemployment rate “remains competitive nationally”:



“No worker would brag about being the second worst at their job – but Joe Lombardo is begging working Nevadans to reward him for presiding over the second worst economy in the nation for job seekers,” said Attorney General Aaron Ford. “Unemployment is at a whopping 5.2%, and our economy is in major jeopardy thanks to the sledgehammer Lombardo and his puppetmaster Trump have taken to our tourism, gaming, and service industries. On top of that, Nevadans pay among the highest costs in the nation for groceries, gas, and housing.

“Despite the stress and hopelessness that working families are suffering under Lombardo and Trump, he and his team are desperately trying to get Nevadans to ignore what they feel in their wallets – calling Nevada’s unemployment rate “competitive nationally.” Let’s be clear: Nevada’s economy is only “competitive” if we’re in a race to the bottom, which is all we’ve been doing under Lombardo.”

Background on the failed Lombardo-Trump economy:

While Lombardo called Trump the “greatest president” and falsely claimed “our economy is moving in the right direction,” under the Lombardo-Trump economy, Nevada families have had to spend an extra $2,900 on average for things like food, energy and health care.



Lombardo opposed the Trump administration issuing refunds to Nevadans for costs incurred by Trump’s illegal tariffs and even said it would be “malpractice” to stand up against Trump’s erratic trade agenda.



2026 had a “disastrous” start according to the January Gaming Control Board report that showed Las Vegas Strip gaming revenue dropped a stark 11% in the first month of the year.

Wynn Resorts delayed a remodeling project due to tariffs and later announced the cost of the project had increased 10% due to tariffs.

Las Vegas gaming companies have had to lay off workers following a decline in visitors.

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