Autogeek Adds EGO Power+ Cordless Tools to Professional Detailing Lineup

EGO Power+ and SONAX

Professional-grade cordless blowers, pressure washers, vacuums, and ARC Lithium™ battery technology are now available at Autogeek.

EGO has built a strong reputation for delivering impressive power, reliability, and convenience and give users the performance they need without the limitations of cords or gas-powered equipment.”
— Will Crinigan
WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autogeek, a leading retailer of premium automotive detailing products, tools, and accessories, today announced the addition of EGO Power+ products to its professional detailing lineup.

Known for its innovative battery-powered outdoor power equipment, EGO Power+ delivers professional-grade performance without the limitations of cords, gas engines, or complicated setups. The addition gives enthusiasts, professional detailers, and mobile operators access to powerful cordless tools designed to improve efficiency throughout the detailing process.

"As the detailing industry continues to evolve, so do the tools enthusiasts and professionals rely on every day," said Will Crinigan, Merchandiser at Autogeek. "EGO has built a strong reputation for delivering impressive power, reliability, and convenience through its ARC Lithium™ cordless platform. From touchless drying and pressure washing to interior detailing and shop cleanup, these tools give users the performance they need without the limitations of cords or gas-powered equipment."

The EGO lineup now available at Autogeek includes cordless blowers, pressure washers, wet/dry vacuums, batteries, chargers, and accessories, all powered by EGO's ARC Lithium™ interchangeable battery platform. Designed to deliver consistent power, long runtime, and compatibility across the EGO lineup, the ARC Lithium™ system allows users to power multiple tools with the same battery.

High-powered blowers have become an essential tool for touchless drying, helping remove water from mirrors, wheels, grilles, trim, and body lines before a towel touches the paint. Cordless pressure washers provide the freedom to clean vehicles and workspaces without being tethered to a power source, while portable wet/dry vacuums support interior detailing and garage cleanup.

"Today's detailers are looking for tools that deliver professional-level results while fitting seamlessly into modern workflows," Crinigan added. "EGO offers a combination of power, portability, and convenience that aligns perfectly with what our customers are looking for."

The EGO Power+ lineup is available now at Autogeek.com.

Devra Callaghan
Autogeek
+1 317-965-6917
email us here

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Autogeek Adds EGO Power+ Cordless Tools to Professional Detailing Lineup

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Devra Callaghan
Autogeek
+1 317-965-6917
Company/Organization
Autogeek | SONAX USA | Vision Investments LLC
17414 Tiller Court
Westfield IN, Indiana, 46074
United States
+1 317-965-6917
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About

Autogeek and SONAX USA are part of a shared family of automotive appearance brands serving enthusiasts, professional detailers, and commercial partners across the United States. Autogeek has been a trusted source for automotive detailing products, education, and community for 25 years. Through its eCommerce platform, Autogeek.net, the company serves both enthusiasts and professionals with a curated selection of premium brands, expert guidance, and industry-leading events that advance the art and science of car care. SONAX USA is the exclusive U.S. distributor of SONAX, one of the world’s leading automotive care brands. Manufactured in Germany and sold in more than 100 countries, SONAX is recognized for its engineering excellence, professional-grade performance, and innovation in surface care and protection technologies. SONAX USA supplies premium automotive appearance products to professional detailers, resellers, dealership groups, car wash operators, and enthusiasts nationwide. Together, Autogeek and SONAX USA support a unified mission of elevating automotive care through education, product innovation, and professional-grade standards.

Autogeek

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