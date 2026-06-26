Autogeek Adds EGO Power+ Cordless Tools to Professional Detailing Lineup
Professional-grade cordless blowers, pressure washers, vacuums, and ARC Lithium™ battery technology are now available at Autogeek.
EGO has built a strong reputation for delivering impressive power, reliability, and convenience and give users the performance they need without the limitations of cords or gas-powered equipment.”WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autogeek, a leading retailer of premium automotive detailing products, tools, and accessories, today announced the addition of EGO Power+ products to its professional detailing lineup.
— Will Crinigan
Known for its innovative battery-powered outdoor power equipment, EGO Power+ delivers professional-grade performance without the limitations of cords, gas engines, or complicated setups. The addition gives enthusiasts, professional detailers, and mobile operators access to powerful cordless tools designed to improve efficiency throughout the detailing process.
"As the detailing industry continues to evolve, so do the tools enthusiasts and professionals rely on every day," said Will Crinigan, Merchandiser at Autogeek. "EGO has built a strong reputation for delivering impressive power, reliability, and convenience through its ARC Lithium™ cordless platform. From touchless drying and pressure washing to interior detailing and shop cleanup, these tools give users the performance they need without the limitations of cords or gas-powered equipment."
The EGO lineup now available at Autogeek includes cordless blowers, pressure washers, wet/dry vacuums, batteries, chargers, and accessories, all powered by EGO's ARC Lithium™ interchangeable battery platform. Designed to deliver consistent power, long runtime, and compatibility across the EGO lineup, the ARC Lithium™ system allows users to power multiple tools with the same battery.
High-powered blowers have become an essential tool for touchless drying, helping remove water from mirrors, wheels, grilles, trim, and body lines before a towel touches the paint. Cordless pressure washers provide the freedom to clean vehicles and workspaces without being tethered to a power source, while portable wet/dry vacuums support interior detailing and garage cleanup.
"Today's detailers are looking for tools that deliver professional-level results while fitting seamlessly into modern workflows," Crinigan added. "EGO offers a combination of power, portability, and convenience that aligns perfectly with what our customers are looking for."
The EGO Power+ lineup is available now at Autogeek.com.
Devra Callaghan
Autogeek
+1 317-965-6917
email us here
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