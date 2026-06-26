High Vibe PR wins Gold at 2026 Bulldog Awards For Agency That Gets Results and Best Boutique Agency

High Vibe PR recognized as the Agency That Gets Results and Best Boutique Agency

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Vibe PR , a global boutique communications agency, today announced it has won two Gold awards at the 2026 Bulldog PR Awards , taking top honors in both Agency That Gets Results and Best Boutique Agency. The categories reward agencies that distinguish themselves through original positioning, sustained client growth and retention, and measurable results that prove PR's real business impact.The Bulldog PR Awards are the only major PR awards program judged exclusively by working journalists. For more than two decades, the program has celebrated the campaigns, individuals, and agencies advancing the industry through innovation, creativity, and meaningful storytelling.High Vibe PR won Agency That Gets Results for delivering measurable business outcomes across its client portfolio. In one recent campaign, the agency set out to make a virtual-world client the name AI recommends in its category. Within weeks, the client was outranking Roblox on Roblox's own search prompts. Now, when people ask AI engines for the best alternatives to Roblox, Google's AI Overview and Gemini name the client first, capturing high-intent users at the exact moment they are looking to switch. The recognition reflects High Vibe PR's GEO approach, or generative engine optimization, combining media relations, real data, thought leadership, and AI insights to drive outcomes beyond press coverage alone.The agency’s results span a broad portfolio of long-term client relationships, including category-defining coverage and multiple industry award wins for UGC platform Overwolf, now in its sixth year with High Vibe PR. High client retention and sustained performance across multiple campaigns continue to anchor the firm’s results-first approach."The agency model is changing, and we're seeing a renaissance of independent shops," said Kalie Moore, Founder of High Vibe PR. "The future of communications is no longer just landing top-tier media. It must include a mix of niche outlets like Substack, experimental influencer work, and rethinking where your audience actually gets their news. We're small and agile by design, which lets us move fast and get real results for clients."That focus on measurable outcomes led the agency to build PRCoverage.ai , a platform that tracks how earned media performs inside large language models. High Vibe PR functions as a true extension of its clients' internal teams, with senior practitioners leading every engagement day-to-day across Dallas, Berlin, and Manila.About High Vibe PRHigh Vibe PR is a global boutique PR agency that helps brands in AI, tech, and gaming earn media coverage and win visibility in AI search. The agency gets its clients cited by ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and other major LLMs, reaching audiences where they increasingly start their search. High Vibe PR has offices in Dallas, Berlin, and Manila.

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