Two New York Air Guard Wings will participate in 150-aircraft International Aerial Review in New York City on July 4

NEW YORK--Two New York Air National Guard wings will participate in the 150-plane International Aerial Review set for the morning of July 4 in New York City.

Airmen from the 105th Airlift Wing, based at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, and the 106th Rescue Wing, located at Francis S. Gabreski Air National Gurd Base in Westhampton Beach, will fly in the parade of aircraft.

Members of the 105th Airlift Wing's 105th Operations Group will fly one of the eight massive C-17 Globemaster III strategic airlifters.

Meanwhile, Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing's 101st Rescue Squadron will fly two of the wing's HH-60W Jolly Green II search and rescue helicopters. The 106th operates six of the rescue helicopters.

The fly-by is expected to start at Staten Island at 10:15 a.m. and conclude at the Mario M. Cuomo Brigade, which spans the Tappan Zee section of the Hudson River near Tarrytown by 11:15a.m.

The July 4 event is truly unique, according to Col. Francis Farrelly, 105th Operations Group commander who will pilot C-17.

The aerial lineup includes nearly every aircraft and helicopter in the U.S. military's inventory, Farrelly explained.

"While the 105th Airlift Wing regularly flies missions using the skillsets and capabilities highlighted in this celebratory event, we have never done a mission quite like this one," Farrelly said.

"We are excited to take part in this historic effort and contribute to the celebration of our nation's independence," he added.

This event is unique due to the precision, diligence and skill the pilots, air crews and their aircraft will display in a way never done before, Farrelly said.

Lt. Col. Matthew Forbes, the director of staff for the 106th Rescue Wing and one of the HH-60W pilots, said the search and rescue Airmen are also looking forward to this event.

"There has been an immense amount of preparation and planning that has gone into this," Forbes said.

"We're honored to have the chance to fly with our international partners and other members of the Department of War to celebrate America's 250th," he added.

The flight will be led by the Navy's Blue Angels flight demonstration team.

The Royal Canadian Air Force's Snowbirds and the British Royal Air Force's Red Arrows flight demonstration teams are also participating.

France's Patroulille de France, the French Air Force aerobatics team, also crossed the Atlantic Ocean to be part of the massive fly-by.

The French pilots used Stewart Air National Guard Base as their initial basing location in the United States when they arrived in the United States for a tour on June 7.

For this special anniversary mission, the Patrouille de France aircraft will feature commemorative tail markings with the American flag on one side and the French flag on the other.

The 150-aircraft flight will pass over the International Naval Review of 100 American and allied warships-including 30 tall ships-which will be making their way up the Hudson River starting at 7 a.m.

The New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division Band will also be part of the July 4th festivities in New York City.

The band will be playing at the Intrepid Museum in Manhattan during the fly-by and International Naval Review.

Later that day the band will perform at Jones Beach on Long Island.

On the evening of July 3, the band will play at the Fort Wadsworth-Gateway National Recreation Area prior to the New York City fireworks show over the harbor.

The New York Air National Guard, with a strength of 5900 Airmen, is the largest Air National Guard in the Country.

The New York Air National Guard also includes the 109th Airlift Wing, which flies the LC-130 version of the Hercules transport which can land on ice or snow, and the 174th and 107th Attack Wings which operate the MQ-9 remotely piloted hunter-killer aircraft.

The New York Air National Guard also includes the Eastern Air Defense Sector's 224th Air Defense Group which is responsible for the air defense of the United States east of the Mississippi.