Unmanned Surface Vessel Division 12 Holds Assumption of Command Ceremony

Unmanned Surface Vessel Division (USVDIV) 12 held an assumption of command ceremony May 29 at Naval Base Ventura County, marking a significant transition in leadership.

Lt. Cyrus Eradi became the commanding officer of USVDIV-12 during the ceremony, presided over by Cmdr. Timothy Boston, commander, Unmanned Surface Vessel Squadron (USVRON) 1.

The assumption of command by Lt. Eradi represents a significant step forward for the Navy, demonstrating the viability of the Surface Warfare Officers to command early and develop critical skills required to operate and maintain autonomous systems.

“You are joining the unmanned fleet at an inflection point,” said Boston. “Your challenge—and your team’s—is to deliver unmanned capability at scale and at speed. We are moving faster than ever. The Fleet and I are counting on you to lead USV Division 12 as we accelerate USV operations.”

The USVDIV Commanding Officer position is a post-division officer early command position at the forefront of manned and unmanned tailored fleet operations. USVDIV commanding officers are charged with developing new tactics, techniques, and procedures for integrating unmanned vessels, payloads, and autonomy into surface fleet operations.

Eradi is a native of Sugar Land, Texas and a graduate of the University of San Diego. He previously served as the Fire Control Officer aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.

“Standing here today, my deepest feeling is one of profound gratitude,” said Eradi. “What our team does is anything but routine. Every day, each and every one of you is writing the playbook for the future hybrid fleet. We are integrating cutting–edge technology with tactical brilliance, ensuring that when the nation calls, our unmanned systems will seamlessly operate alongside, ahead of, and in concert with our manned warships to dominate the maritime domain. I step into this role with absolute unwavering faith and confidence in the professionals of Division 12. I know that you are ready to execute, ready to innovate, and ready to lead our Navy into the next era.”

Based in Port Hueneme, California, onboard Naval Base Ventura County, USVRON‑1 leads the introduction and deployment of Medium USVs, critical sensors, networks, and payloads to support Fleet Commanders and enhance Surface Fleet lethality.

For more news from USVRON-1, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/usvron1/.