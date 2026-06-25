Statement on U.S. military support to Venezuela earthquake relief
Our joint forces are moving quickly to bring the unmatched airlift, logistics, and lifesaving capabilities of the U.S. military to help save lives and support the Government of Venezuela during this crisis.
The command has established an operational planning team that includes experienced subject matter experts from the Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, who are advising staff and leadership responsible for disaster relief planning and mission-related decisions.
The command has also initiated close coordination with other partners and allies in the region who have pledged to join the international assistance underway to aid the people of Venezuela in their time of need.
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