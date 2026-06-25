FETC Announces 2027 Inclusion Leaders as Districts Work to Meet Growing Digital Accessibility Requirements

FETC 2026, Game Changers in Education

FETC's 2027 Inclusion Leaders track featured speakers to address new digital accessibility guidelines and ensure learning meets the needs of all students.

Accessible schools and classrooms don't happen by accident; they happen when educators have the knowledge, tools, and intentional design to build equitable ecosystems. This learning happens at FETC.” — Jennifer Womble. FETC Chair

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future of Education Technology Conference ( FETC ) today announced two featured speakers for its 2027 Inclusion Leaders track, specialists in accessibility, equity, and inclusive design committed to building classrooms that are accessible by design, not by accident. Under the updated ADA Title II rule, all public digital services, including websites, LMS, mobile apps, online forms, and public-facing documents must be accessible to people with disabilities. Compliance is bearing on every district in the country, yet only 14% report being close to ready."Accessible schools and classrooms don't happen by accident; they happen when educators have the knowledge, tools, and intentional design to build equitable ecosystems. Every student deserves a learning environment that works for them. FETC 2027 is where the leaders doing that work will come together to make it a reality for every child in every classroom," said Jennifer Womble. FETC Chair.The 2027 Inclusion Leaders featured speakers are:Kelli Suding, M.Ed., CPACC, Accessibility Specialist, CAST is dual-certified in general and special education, Suding leads professional learning at CAST, the organization behind Universal Design for Learning, and serves as a Technical Assistance Specialist for the Center on Inclusive Technology & Education Systems (CITES). Research makes the urgency clear: full implementation of Universal Design for Learning principles has been shown to increase overall learner performance by 37.4% and improve outcomes for previously disengaged learners by 42.8%. Before CAST, she worked inside a state education agency helping schools build real access for students with learning disabilities and autism. Suding brings that expertise directly to the FETC stage.Shana Vidal White, Director of CS Equity Initiatives, Kapor Foundation. Vidal White leads national equity work in K-12 computer science at the Kapor Foundation, including hands-on programming through CSforAtlanta, CSforOakland, and CSforDetroit. Her focus: ensuring historically underserved students don't just get access to computer science and STEAM — they get the support that leads to real participation and success.The FETC 2027 Inclusion Leaders track is designed for every role that touches this work – from special education teachers to IT leaders vetting platforms to classroom teachers who differentiate lessons. The Featured Speakers join a broader roster of inclusion and accessibility experts presenting concurrent sessions, an Inclusive Leaders Summit, roundtables, and hands-on workshops throughout the conference.More than 8,000 educators from 1,300-plus districts across all 50 states attend FETC annually. FETC 2027 runs January 26–29 in Orlando, FL. Registration is open at fetc.org. Inclusion Leaders track access is included with All-Access, Session+, and Session registration passes.# # # #About FETCThe Future of Education Technology Conference (FETC) ( https://www.fetc.org/ ) ( https://www.fetc.org/ )) is the premier gathering and year-round professional learning network for education technology leaders, innovators, and educators dedicated to achieving measurable results. Through deep-dive seminars, collaborative roundtables, hands-on workshops, and rigorously vetted sessions, FETC equips K-12 leaders and educators with proven strategies and tools for immediate implementation. The event’s expansive exhibit hall showcases more than 450 leading solution providers, while FETC’s collaborations with industry partners and state education technology associations amplify diverse perspectives and foster grassroots innovation.ArcArc is a B2B events, data, and media platform, backed by investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital. Founded to redefine business networking, Arc organizes over 120 events a year and operates critical content platforms in HR technology, agriculture and food, financial services, investing, and education technology. Arc has over 300 talented colleagues in the U.S., U.K., Netherlands, and Singapore, who create new ways to connect communities, wherever, whenever, or however people need to come together to grow their businesses. Its education brands include District Administration, University Business, District Administration Leadership Institute, Leadhership Network for Women, and the Future of Education Technology Conference.

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