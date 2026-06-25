Media Legal Powerhouse Simone Solomon Joins Technotainment as EVP, Business Affairs & Chief Legal Officer

Simone S Solomon Joins Technotainment as Executive Director, Music Business Affairs and Legal Counsel Own your content. Own your audience. Keep what you earn. STRMIT.tv, the world's first decentralised streaming network. Your Content. Your Platform. Your Future. Strmit.tv - the world's first decentralised streaming network

A rare executive who shaped deals across music, film, TV and digital, at TIDAL, Audible, Disney, ESPN and Comcast, joins to build Technotainment's backbone.

In our business, deals are everything, & the people who can structure them across every format are rare. Simone has done it at TIDAL, Disney, Audible, ESPN & Comcast. We are fortunate to have her.” — Nyhl Henson, CEO and co-founder.

NEW YORK & LAS VEGAS,, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its recent unveiling of STRMIT.tv, the patent-pending decentralised streaming network set to power its content slate and first pilots, Technotainment Streaming Media Inc. today announced that Simone Solomon, one of the most versatile legal and business-affairs executives in modern media, has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer. Solomon will help architect the rights, intellectual property, and deal structure that underpin the company’s creator-owned model and platform.

Across two decades, Solomon has negotiated and structured content, rights, and technology deals at the highest levels of the industry, and across all four pillars of modern entertainment: music, film, television, and digital. She served as Interim General Counsel and a senior business and legal affairs leader at TIDAL, Corporate Counsel for original content, music, and entertainment at Audible, and Executive Director, Music Business Affairs and Legal Counsel at The Walt Disney Company, and earlier held business and legal affairs roles spanning ESPN’s films and digital content and Comcast. Few executives in entertainment have operated as fluently across every format the way she has.

Her arrival gives Technotainment the legal and business-affairs firepower to build the rights architecture, partnerships, and protections that a creator-owned platform demands, as the company moves toward its first pilots at the end of 2026. A graduate of Temple University’s Beasley School of Law, Solomon is widely regarded as one of the field’s most well-rounded media and entertainment attorneys.

“Building a new model means getting the legal and business foundation exactly right, and there are very few people on earth who have done that across music, film, television and digital. Simone is one of them,” said Wesley Ellul, President and co-founder of Technotainment. “Having her lead our business and legal affairs is a signal of how seriously we are building.”

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