CHRISTIAN SCALI INDUCTED AS FELLOW OF THE LITIGATION COUNSEL OF AMERICA

Christian Scali

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scali Rasmussen, PC announced today that Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali has been inducted as a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America (LCA), an invitation-only trial lawyer honorary society composed of less than one-half of one percent of American lawyers.The Litigation Counsel of America recognizes experienced and highly accomplished litigators who have demonstrated excellence in advocacy, professionalism, ethics, and service to the legal profession. Fellowship is by invitation only and is extended following a comprehensive evaluation of a lawyer's career accomplishments and peer recognition.Scali has built a nationally recognized law firm serving businesses across a broad range of industries. His practice focuses on complex business litigation, employment matters, automotive industry representation and strategic counsel to closely held and middle-market companies. Throughout his career, he has earned a reputation for providing practical, results-driven solutions to clients while maintaining an unwavering commitment to professional excellence.Scali's recognition by the Litigation Counsel of America adds to a distinguished list of professional honors earned throughout his career and further underscores his standing among the nation's leading litigators."I am honored to be selected," said Scali. "This recognition reflects the outstanding clients, colleagues and mentors who have contributed to my professional journey. I am grateful for the opportunity to advocate for businesses and entrepreneurs and remain committed to delivering exceptional results on their behalf."

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