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Open Meeting Notice: Commissioners to Receive United Way Presentation

Open Meeting Notice

Thursday, June 25, 2026

Contact

Brandon Zenner

316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Sedgwick County Commissioners will receive a presentation from United Way on Friday, June 26, 2026, immediately following Agenda Review in the 6th Floor Conference Room of the Ruffin Building, 100 N. Broadway Ave.

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Open Meeting Notice: Commissioners to Receive United Way Presentation

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