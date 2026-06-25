Government of Saskatchewan Transfers Ten Social Housing Units to Silver Sage for Rent-to-Own Program in Regina

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 25, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has transferred ownership of ten social housing units to Silver Sage for its rent-to-own program in Regina. This joint initiative - Renewing Communities, Creating Homeowners - supports more affordable home ownership opportunities for people and families with low-to-moderate income in the North Central neighbourhood.

"Through a collaborative partnership with Silver Sage and the City of Regina, this initiative provides a supportive path to affordable homeownership while encouraging long-term housing stability and resilience in the North Central neighbourhood," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said.

Individuals and families selected for the program will be supported by Silver Sage to live and rent in these homes over a 15-year period while building financial stability and homeownership readiness. Upon successful completion, participants will receive full ownership of their home.

Silver Sage will manage all aspects of program operations, including property management, maintenance, taxes, insurance and participant support.

"This initiative reflects the power of partnership in creating lasting housing solutions. Through Silver Sage's LIFT (Lease into Full Title) program, families will have the opportunity to build stability, strengthen their financial future and ultimately achieve the dream of homeownership," Silver Sage Chief Executive Officer Natoshia Bastien said. "We are pleased to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan and the City of Regina as they join us in expanding an innovative housing model that transforms vacant properties into homes, creates affordable housing opportunities for families and contributes to safer, stronger communities. Together, we are demonstrating how community-driven solutions can create lasting pathways to homeownership and neighbourhood renewal."

The Government of Saskatchewan transferred the units to Silver Sage and is providing a forgivable renovation loan of up to $200,000 for modest repairs of the units. The City of Regina confirmed Silver Sage would also be eligible to receive additional repair funding through their Housing Incentive Program.

"This initiative represents hope, stability and the belief that every family deserves the opportunity to build a future rooted in pride and home ownership," Regina Mayor Chad Bachynski said. "The City of Regina is proud to stand alongside Silver Sage and the Government of Saskatchewan in advancing this meaningful step forward. These homes will give families not only a place to live, but a foundation to grow, plan and ultimately own a home. This is the kind of community-driven initiative that strengthens our city and we are grateful to our partners for their leadership and shared vision."

Silver Sage is a community-based non-profit organization whose mission is to help people and communities meet their housing needs. Since 2007, Silver Sage has worked in partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan to develop 144 affordable housing units through its rental housing development program, including this initiative.

This project was first initiated in September of 2024 when a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Government of Saskatchewan, Silver Sage and the City of Regina.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Social Services

Regina

Phone: 306-787-3610

Email: [email protected]