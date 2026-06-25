Crop Report for The Period June 16 to 22, 2026

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 25, 2026

Seeding in Saskatchewan is nearly finished with 99 per cent completed. Attention has shifted to in season activities, including haying operations, herbicide applications and monitoring for pests and diseases.

Over the past week, most regions in the province received significant rainfall. While these rains were welcomed in some areas, excessive precipitation in others has led to saturated fields. Combined with periodic high winds, these conditions have delayed in-crop spraying operations in several regions.

The Foam Lake area recorded the highest rainfall at 110 millimetres (mm), followed by Hillsborough with 77 mm. Both Elfros and Lacadena reported 68 mm of rainfall.

Rainfall significantly increased topsoil moisture, with surplus conditions increasing in most areas.

Cropland topsoil moisture is:

20 per cent surplus;

77 per cent adequate; and

Three per cent short.

Hayland topsoil moisture is:

15 per cent surplus;

77 per cent adequate;

Seven per cent short; and

One per cent very short.

Pasture topsoil moisture is:

12 per cent surplus;

78 per cent adequate; and

10 per cent short.

Cool and cloudy conditions slowed crop development. While most crops are reported to be developing at a normal pace, a notable portion is behind the expected stages of development for this time of year. Crop development in the province is rated as:

One per cent of fall cereals are reported as ahead, 85 per cent as normal and 14 per cent behind.

One per cent of spring cereals are reported as ahead, 65 per cent as normal and 34 per cent behind.

One per cent of oilseeds are reported as ahead, 54 per cent as normal and 45 per cent behind.

One per cent of pulse crops are reported as ahead, 77 per cent as normal and 22 per cent behind.

One per cent of perennial forage are reported as ahead, 80 per cent as normal and 19 per cent behind.

74 per cent of annual forages are reported as normal and 26 per cent behind.

Provincially, three per cent of normally-seeded acreage went unseeded this spring due to excess moisture. Of the seeded acres this spring, three per cent is flooded and unlikely to produce a crop. Similarly, three per cent of forage crops have excess moisture and are unlikely to produce a crop while two per cent of pastureland is not accessible or is unusable. In areas experiencing reduced moisture, two per cent of the seeded acreage this spring in the province is affected. Five per cent of the forage crops may have yields significantly impacted, while five per cent of pastures may have reduced carrying capacity.

For producers with a Crop Insurance contract, acres which remained unseeded as of June 20 due to excessive spring moisture may be eligible for an Unseeded Acreage claim, with considerations for the following crucial deadlines and information:

June 25: The deadline to submit an Unseeded Acreage claim.

June 26-July 2: Submitted Unseeded Acreage claims incur a 25 per cent penalty (up to $1,000).

July 3 or later: No longer eligible to submit Unseeded Acreage claims.

Acres seeded to an uninsured crop after June 20 do not affect Unseeded Acreage claims.

No liability is accepted for crops seeded after June 20. Greenfeed is an exception, with a seeding deadline of June 30.

Acres seeded between June 20 to June 30 to an insured greenfeed crop are insured as greenfeed and are not eligible for an Unseeded Acreage claim.

More information can be found on Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation's website. If you have questions, call SCIC at 1-888-935-0000.

The significant rainfall received across most areas of the province has been beneficial for livestock water supplies. Provincially, four per cent of livestock water sources are currently rated as moderately short. Meanwhile, nine per cent are anticipated to become short over the next couple of months, while the majority, 87 per cent, are expected to remain adequate for the foreseeable future.

Various causes of crop damage were reported over the past week. Excess moisture remains the primary concern and is causing minor to moderate damage in most regions, with a few localized areas reporting severe impacts. In addition, moderate to severe damage from gophers and strong winds has been noted. Hail caused minor to moderate damage in some isolated areas. Flea beetles continue to persist, with moderate levels of damage reported, while minor damage from cutworms has also been observed.

In the coming weeks, producers are hoping for favourable weather conditions to support crop growth and allow for the completion of spraying operations.

Producers are reminded to keep safety top of mind while working. For any crop or livestock questions, producers can call the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, toll free at 1-866-457-2377.

Please be advised that next week's Crop Report will be issued on Friday, July 3, 2026, due to the Canada Day statutory holiday.

A complete, printable version of the Crop Report is available online.

Follow the 2026 Crop Report on X at @SKAgriculture.

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