Findings of Lloydminster Health Services Needs Assessment Released

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 25, 2026

A new report has provided insights into the current state of health care delivery in the Lloydminster area.

The report indicates that while local needs are largely being met by existing service levels, there are key strategic opportunities for health care planning in Lloydminster, including:

focusing on providing services in the community;

enhancing existing health care teams;

supporting primary care; and

improving patient flow.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is focused on ensuring that patients receive the right care, at the right time, as close to home as possible," Saskatchewan Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "This completed needs assessment provides ideas on how we can work with Alberta to improve access to health care for Lloydminster residents, while recognizing the unique complexities of delivering services across provincial boundaries."

“Lloydminster is a unique community, and residents deserve health care that reflects their needs,” Alberta Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright said. “This assessment gives Alberta and Saskatchewan a shared understanding of local challenges and opportunities so we can continue working together to improve access to care close to home.”

The report entailed assessing health program and service needs for Lloydminster and the surrounding catchment area.



The scope included an analysis of acute care, primary care, community-based services and long-term care. Over 20 engagement sessions were held and included organizations such as the Lloydminster and District Health Foundation, Saskatchewan Health Authority, Saskatchewan Cancer Agency, Alberta Ministry of Primary and Preventative Health Services, ministries of Health from Alberta and Saskatchewan and Alberta Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction.

While the report identifies strategic opportunities for health care in the community, it is not a future state roadmap or a comprehensive list of local program enhancements. The report will be used by health authorities and Alberta and Saskatchewan governments to inform provincial clinical planning and priorities.

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