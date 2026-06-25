Innovation Saskatchewan Launches New Innovation Challenge to Protect Saskatchewan Waters

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 25, 2026

Innovation Saskatchewan, in partnership with the Ministry of Environment, has launched a new Innovation Challenge inviting Saskatchewan innovators to develop technology-based solutions to prevent aquatic invasive species from entering and spreading in the province's waterways.

The launch marks the return of the program following its last intake in 2022, with expanded funding and enhanced supports designed to reduce barriers and help innovators bring ideas to market faster.

The winning team will receive a $30,000 grant, 16-week residency and full commercialization rights, along with the opportunity to develop and test their solution in a real-world environment.

The challenge is open to Saskatchewan-based researchers, tech companies, students and entrepreneurs. Early-stage ideas are welcome, and applicants are not required to have a fully developed solution to apply.

"One of the biggest barriers for innovators is getting that first opportunity to prove their solution," Minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "Through the Innovation Challenge, innovators can work with government as a partner and early customer, allowing them to test their ideas in real-world settings, demonstrate its value and accelerate a path to market."

Aquatic invasive species, particularly zebra mussels, pose a growing threat to Saskatchewan's ecosystems, infrastructure and economy. While not yet established in the province, their continued spread westward across North America, including into Lake Winnipeg, makes early action critical.

An effective solution to prevent the spread of zebra mussels would protect Saskatchewan's water resources for commercial and recreational use while creating significant adoption potential across North America, where demand for scalable, technology-driven solutions to this growing threat is rapidly increasing.

"Preventing invasive species is far more effective than managing them after arrival," Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said. "By working with Innovation Saskatchewan and the province's innovators, we are strengthening our approach and ensuring we are prepared to protect Saskatchewan's water resources for the long term."

Since 2018, Innovation Saskatchewan has delivered five Innovation Challenges, helping launch four new companies and create approximately 30 jobs. Past winners have successfully scaled their solutions and entered new markets. Regina-based Prairie Robotics advanced its AI-powered contamination detection technology and has since gained national cleantech recognition, while Rivercity Innovations expanded its BeeSecure asset-tracking solution into global IoT applications supporting supply chain efficiency and sustainability.

A virtual information session will be held on July 8, 2026, and Aug. 3, 2026. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 14, 2026.

Innovators can learn more and apply at: innovationsask.ca/programs/innovation-challenge

Challenge question: How might we apply technology to prevent aquatic invasive species from spreading into Saskatchewan waters?

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