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Release Date: June 25, 2026 State Department of Transportation Announces More Than $20 Million in Paving Projects Underway in Onondaga and Tompkins Counties New Road Surface and Intersection Improvements along State Route 13 from Ithaca City Line to Town of Dryden Will Enhance Safety for Residents and Visitors Repaving of Key Connection in Town of Camillus Will Improve Rideability for Commuters New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that work is underway on more than $20 million in resurfacing projects along two major arterial routes in Central New York. As part of an unprecedented effort by Governor Kathy Hochul to restore roadways statewide, a total of 56 lane miles along State Route 13 in the City and Town of Ithaca and Town of Dryden, Tompkins County and the State Route 5 bypass in the Town of Camillus, Onondaga County, are being milled and repaved, ensuring a smoother, safer ride for residents, commuters and visitors frequenting these routes. “With these projects in Onondaga and Tompkins Counties, we are quite literally paving the way for more enjoyable travel across key sections of the Upstate New York transportation network,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “When we invest in our infrastructure, we are investing in the future of the Empire State, making it more affordable and safer and that is exactly what Governor Hochul is focused on delivering for all New Yorkers.” Tompkins County A $13.8 million paving project along State Route 13 from the north Ithaca city line in the City and Town of Ithaca to just east of Irish Settlement Road/George Road in the Town of Dryden is resurfacing approximately 28 lane miles. This stretch of roadway, used by commuters and visitors, begins along the southern portion of Cayuga Lake, connecting residents and travelers to Ithaca’s Cayuga Heights neighborhood, a busy retail and restaurant corridor, leading to Cornell University’s campus and the Ithaca-Tompkins International Airport. Drivers continuing north on State Route 13 transition to a more rural stretch of roadway, featuring rolling terrain and scenic hills leading to the Town of Dryden. Approximately two inches of the roadway are being milled and resurfaced, while some areas, in need of greater repair, will undergo a full depth reconstruction. Once resurfacing is finished, reflective epoxy pavement markings will be added, helping to increase nighttime visibility and improve safety during inclement weather. Milled-in audible roadway delineators (MIARDs) and centerline audible roadway delineators (CARDs), more commonly known as rumble strips, which are designed to alert distracted or drifting drivers that they are veering off the roadway or into oncoming traffic, will also be added along designated portions of State Route 13. Additionally, traffic signals at the intersection of State Route 13 with Triphammer Road, Warren Road and Hanshaw Road are being upgraded to include camera and video detection systems, helping to improve traffic flow and increase safety. Several areas within the Triphammer Road intersection are undergoing curb ramp reconstruction to improve accessibility and ensure pedestrians, including those using wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, bikes and carts, can cross safely, in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The project is anticipated to be complete by fall. Onondaga County Along the State Route 5 bypass in the Town of Camillus, $7.3 million worth of paving work is underway, with approximately 28 lane miles from the State Route 5/State Route 174 junction to State Route 695 being resurfaced. This commuter corridor carries high volumes of traffic between residential areas in the fast-growing western suburbs and employment centers in the Syracuse area. Two inches of roadway are being milled and filled, along with deeper spot fixes, as needed, to repair rutting issues and excessive wear and tear. Additionally, the on and off ramps at State Route 5, Newport Road, Bennett Road/Milton Avenue, Hinsdale Road and Warners Road are being resurfaced. This stretch of roadway will also be restriped using epoxy paint, and two traffic signals at the Hinsdale Road on and off ramps are being upgraded to include video detection, helping to enhance safety and improve traffic flow at this busy interchange. The project is anticipated to be complete this summer. Motorists should expect traffic shifts and lane and ramp closures during construction on both projects. To minimize traffic disruptions, portions of the work operations are occurring at night. As was recently announced by Governor Hochul, NYSDOT has launched the most ambitious road resurfacing agenda in its history, totaling more than 4,000 lane miles of renewed pavement to give New York drivers a smoother, safer ride. Senator Lea Webb said, “Investing in our roads and other important infrastructure is integral to our community’s ability to thrive. I am proud to see this $13.8 million paving project in Tompkins County move forward. The milling and repaving, as well as traffic signals, will contribute to safer road conditions for drivers and pedestrians across Tompkins County. I am thankful to Governor Hochul and NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez for their dedication to restoring roadways statewide.” Senator Christopher Ryan said, “Safe, reliable, well-maintained roads are essential to the daily lives of Central New Yorkers and to the continued growth of our regional economy. This investment in the State Route 5 Bypass will provide a smoother, safer commute for the thousands of residents who travel on this road every day while improving access to local businesses and employment centers. I appreciate Governor Hochul and Department of Transportation Commissioner Dominguez for continuing to invest in the infrastructure our communities depend on, and I look forward to seeing this important project completed.” Assemblymember Anna R. Kelles said, “State Route 13 is one of the most important transportation corridors in Tompkins County and serves as the county’s principal north-south arterial and one of our primary connections to the broader regional and state transportation network. As the gateway to Ithaca and Tompkins County, it supports residents commuting to work and school and provides access to Cornell University, Ithaca College, and Tompkins Cortland Community College, institutions that help make higher education one of the largest drivers of our local economy. It is also a vital corridor for the Finger Lakes tourism and agritourism economy, connecting visitors to Cayuga Lake and the wineries, cideries, farms, and outdoor destinations that make our region unique. This investment will improve roadway conditions, accessibility, and traffic operations along a corridor that is critical to the economic vitality of our county and the connectivity of our communities. I appreciate Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for continuing to invest in infrastructure that keeps people, commerce, and communities connected.” City of Ithaca Mayor Robert G. Cantelmo said, "The City of Ithaca is grateful to Governor Hochul, Commissioner Dominguez, and all our partners at NYSDOT for recognizing and addressing the acute need for road repair along Route 13. As the major arterial in our community, this vital transportation corridor sees millions of drivers annually. These critical improvements will improve safety, reliability, and vehicle longevity for communities and residents alike!" About the Department of Transportation

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