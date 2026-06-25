BRIGHT START ED-TECH ANNOUNCES DR. LUIS R. VALENTINO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND SECURES FIRST STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM LVLUP

**Bright Start welcomes Dr. Luis Valentino as VP and secures its first investment from LvlUp, fueling growth and innovation.**

We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Luis Valentino to our leadership team. Luis brings an extraordinary combination of educational leadership, innovation and vision that will help take us to the next level” — Gary Surdam

CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Start Ed-Tech today announced the appointment of Dr. Luis R. Valentino as Vice President, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth and its mission to transform education through innovative technology. The company also announced its first strategic investment from LvlUp, signaling growing confidence in Bright Start's vision and future impact on education.Dr. Valentino brings decades of distinguished leadership experience in K-12 and higher education, having served as a teacher, district administrator, Chief Academic Officer, and Superintendent in some of the nation's largest and most diverse school systems. Throughout his career, he has been recognized for advancing educational equity, improving student outcomes, and leading transformational initiatives that bridge the gap between traditional education and innovative learning models. In addition to his extensive educational leadership experience, Dr. Valentino has developed expertise in educational technology, mobile application development, instructional design, and digital learning solutions.As Vice President, Dr. Valentino will help lead Bright Start's strategic growth initiatives, product innovation, school partnerships, and market expansion efforts. His deep understanding of pedagogy, curriculum development, and technology integration will strengthen the company's ability to create impactful learning experiences that prepare students for success in a rapidly changing world.The appointment coincides with Bright Start's first outside investment from LvlUp, an important validation of the company's vision, leadership team, and long-term growth strategy. Company leaders view this investment as the beginning of a broader fundraising effort designed to accelerate product development, expand market reach, and attract additional strategic investors who share the company's commitment to transforming education."This is a great day for Bright Start Ed-Tech," said Gary Surdam, Founder and Chief Executive Officer . "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Luis Valentino to our leadership team. Luis brings an extraordinary combination of educational leadership, innovation, and vision that will help take our company to the next level. At the same time, we are excited to announce our first investment from LvlUp, which represents a strong vote of confidence in what we are building. We believe this is the beginning of an exciting fundraising campaign that will attract additional investors who share our passion for transforming education and creating better opportunities for students everywhere." Bright Start Ed-Tech was founded on the belief that every student deserves access to engaging, effective, and innovative learning experiences. By combining educational expertise with cutting-edge technology, the company is developing solutions that empower students, support educators, and help schools prepare learners for the demands of the future.With Dr. Valentino's addition and LvlUp's support, Bright Start is entering a new phase of growth, innovation, and investment as it redefines what is possible in education.About Bright Start Ed-TechBright Start Ed-Tech develops innovative educational technology solutions designed to improve student outcomes, empower educators, and transform learning through engaging, research-based digital experiences.

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