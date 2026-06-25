Midshore Regional Solid Waste System Announces Updated Tipping Fees Effective July 1, 2026

06/25/2026

Category: Public Works County Manager’s Office

Talbot County residents are encouraged to review updated disposal fees that will take effect at the Midshore II Regional Solid Waste Facility in Ridgely and the Midshore I Transfer Station in Easton beginning July 1, 2026.

The Midshore Regional Solid Waste System serves Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, and Talbot counties and is operated by the Maryland Environmental Service (MES). The updated fee schedule includes changes to residential and commercial waste disposal, brush and yard waste, mattresses, oversized items, sewage sludge and septage, and tire disposal fees.

Effective July 1, the standard residential and commercial tipping fee at the Midshore II Regional Solid Waste Facility will increase from $71.50 per ton to $74.50 per ton, a $3.00 per ton increase. At the Midshore I Transfer Station in Easton, the standard residential and commercial tipping fee will increase from $81.50 per ton to $85.50 per ton.

Residents are encouraged to review the attached Maryland Environmental Service information sheets for the complete tipping fee schedule, accepted materials, and facility operating hours, or visit the Maryland Environmental Service website at menv.com/service/landfill-locations-and-hours/.

For additional information, contact the Midshore II Regional Solid Waste Facility at 410-634-9304.

tipping fees landfill waste