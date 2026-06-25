Talbot250 Invites Community to Celebrate Independence Day Through Two Countywide Challenges

06/25/2026

Category: County Council

EASTON, Md. – This Independence Day, Talbot250 is inviting residents and visitors to celebrate America's 250th anniversary through two community initiatives designed to bring people together while exploring Talbot County's unique history, traditions, and small-town celebrations.

Red, White, and Shorelines Challenge

From July 1 through July 11, participants can take part in the Red, White, and Shorelines Challenge, a countywide adventure encouraging families to experience Independence Day traditions across Talbot County's communities.

The challenge invites participants to attend Independence Day celebrations in Trappe, Oxford, Easton, Tilghman Island, St. Michaels, and the Talbot County Fairgrounds. Participants who visit at least four of the six locations, take a photo at each stop, and submit their photos will receive a limited-edition Talbot Challenge Coin while supplies last.

The challenge celebrates the unique traditions that make each community special, from parades and fireworks to community festivals and historic gatherings, while encouraging residents to experience Independence Day across the county.

More information on this program can be found at talbot250.org/redwhiteshorelines.

Talbot County Reads the Declaration of Independence

On Wednesday, July 8, Talbot250 will also join communities across the nation for Talbot County Reads the Declaration of Independence, a countywide community reading challenge.

Residents, schools, churches, civic organizations, neighborhoods, businesses, and families are encouraged to host their own public or private reading of the Declaration of Independence and share photos or videos of their participation.

Talbot250 will host a public reading on the lawn of the Talbot County Courthouse in Easton at 6 p.m., welcoming anyone who would like to take part.

More information about the program, including the community toolkit and resources for hosting your own reading, can be found at talbot250.org/declarationreading.

Together, these two initiatives highlight Talbot County's participation in America's 250th anniversary by encouraging residents to celebrate the nation's founding while creating new local traditions rooted in community.

In addition to these featured programs, Talbot250 is promoting Independence Day events taking place across the county throughout the holiday week, making it easy for residents and visitors to experience celebrations in every corner of Talbot County.

To learn more about the Red, White, and Shorelines Challenge, Talbot County Reads the Declaration of Independence, and the full schedule of Independence Day events, visit Talbot250.org.

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