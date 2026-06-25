SKLAR KIRSH LLP NAMED ONE OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA’S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Jeff Sklar

Recognition Highlights Firm’s Commitment to Culture, Collaboration, and Professional Growth

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that it has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Southern California, an honor that reflects the firm's commitment to fostering a collaborative, entrepreneurial and people-first culture.The annual award recognizes organizations that excel in creating exceptional workplace environments, employee engagement, leadership, professional development, and overall employee satisfaction.Since its founding, Sklar Kirsh LLP has distinguished itself not only through sophisticated legal counsel and client service, but also through a culture that empowers attorneys and professional staff to thrive professionally and personally. The firm’s emphasis on teamwork, innovation, mentorship and work-life integration has helped attract and retain top talent across its practice areas.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the experiences of the people who make our firm exceptional every day,” said Jeff Sklar , Co-Founding Partner of Sklar Kirsh LLP. “From the beginning, we set out to build a firm where talented professionals could do their best work, collaborate at the highest level and enjoy coming to work each day. We are incredibly proud of the culture we have created together and grateful to every member of our team for making Sklar Kirsh such a special place.”The firm continues to invest in initiatives that support employee growth, wellness, diversity of thought and professional development, reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice within the Southern California legal community.

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