15 free online employment workshops scheduled in July

The staff at Warren County Career Center and their Capital Region Career Centers partners have made it easy to improve your career skills with 15 free online career skills workshops in July. The first course of the month scheduled on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, designed to help participants develop a resume.

The staff at Warren County Department of Workforce Development/Career Center have worked with their counterparts around the Capital Region to put together easy-to-access workshops that assist job seekers in improving skills they can use to better their careers.

Workshops focus on a wide variety of topics -- use of social media effectively for career goals; overcoming barriers to employment; networking; acquiring essential work skills, completing job applications, and more. Registration is required, but there is no fee.

Check the links below for more information, and to log on/register:

Those who miss any of July’s classes can check back in August for a new calendar of workshops.

These classes are part of the monthly offerings from Capital Region Career Centers, a group of local county and city-based Career Centers and partners that includes Warren County Career Center.

The Career Centers consortium coordinates services to address the workforce needs of the Greater Capital Region by providing a variety of career and workforce resources, training opportunities, and more.

Members include Warren County Career Center; Capital Region Workforce New York; Columbia-Greene Workforce NY; City of Albany Career Center; L.E.A.P of Washington County; Rensselaer County Career Center; Saratoga County Career Center; Schenectady County Connects; and Workforce Solutions System of Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie Counties.

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