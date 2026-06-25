Ashley Paul Brings 'HEARTS UP AFTER DARK' to 54 Below

Ashley Paul announces her exclusive "Hearts Up After Dark" live performance at 54 Below in New York City.

Ashley Paul makes her 54 Below debut with an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and cabaret on December 29, 2026.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club , presents Ashley Paul in Hearts Up After Dark on December 29, 2026 at 9:30 PM.Billboard-charting recording artist Ashley Paul makes her 54 Below debut with "Hearts Up After Dark," an intimate evening of music, storytelling, and cabaret on December 29, 2026. Hearts Up After Dark invites audiences into Ashley’s world through a collection of love songs, personal stories, and unforgettable moments that explore romance, heartbreak, hope, resilience, and the beautiful unpredictability of life.Blending contemporary pop influences with the elegance of the cabaret stage, Ashley creates an evening that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. Through music and storytelling, audiences will experience the highs, lows, and unexpected twists that inspire the songs and stories behind her growing international career. Hearts Up After Dark promises an evening filled with authenticity, charm, vulnerability, and just a little bit of trouble.Additional guest artists, musicians, and special appearances will be announced. Ashley Paul in Hearts Up After Dark plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 29, 2026 at 9:30 PM. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premiums are $85.50 (includes $10.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org . Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.MORE ABOUT ASHLEY PAULAshley Paul is a Billboard-charting recording artist, singer-songwriter, and live performer celebrated for her powerful vocals, captivating stage presence, and emotionally driven performances. Blending contemporary pop with jazz, cabaret, and theatrical influences, she has built an international audience through charting releases, acclaimed live performances, and major media appearances.Critics have praised Ashley Paul's commanding stage presence, describing her performances as "striking and captivating."Known for her authenticity, positivity, and passion for storytelling, Ashley Paul continues to expand her reach through new music, strategic collaborations, and performances that inspire and entertain. Artist Weekly called Ashley Paul “an unsung hero in the nu-disco musical landscape.”Her recent release, "Ribbons," co-written with Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Damon Sharpe, whose credits include Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, reflect her commitment to creating meaningful music that encourages listeners to embrace hope, perseverance, and self-expression while blending theatrical influences with modern disco energy.As an artist, Ashley brings a unique combination of contemporary pop sensibility and classic showmanship to every performance. Hearts Up After Dark marks an exciting new chapter in her career as she takes the stage at one of New York City’s most celebrated live music venues.MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDSHonor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in-demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers.Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM. Tickets and information at 54Below.org.

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