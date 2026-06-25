OMNICOMMANDER Partner GPO Federal Credit Union Wins Three 2026 Trailblazer Awards

The MD|DC Credit Union Association presented GPO Federal Credit Union with three Trailblazer awards GPOFCU was recognized in three categories: Best Integrated Marketing Campaign, Best Return on Investment, & Best Wildcard

Longtime OMNICOMMANDER partner extends winning streak to 6 consecutive years with honors for integrated marketing, return on investment, & creative innovation

This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation, strategic execution, and measurable results, made possible through our strong partnership with OMNICOMMANDER.” — Latonya Allen, Chief Lending Officer of GPO Federal Credit Union

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OMNICOMMANDER , the nation’s leading digital marketing agency for banks and credit unions, is proud to announce that its partner, Government Printing Office Federal Credit Union (GPOFCU), received three 2026 Trailblazer Awards from the MD|DC Credit Union Association GPOFCU was recognized in three categories:• Best Integrated Marketing Campaign• Best Return on Investment• Best WildcardThe awards mark the sixth consecutive year that GPOFCU has been honored through the Trailblazer Awards program, further demonstrating the credit union’s commitment to strategic, creative, and results-driven marketing.The award-winning campaigns and deliverables were developed in partnership with OMNICOMMANDER’s marketing team, which works closely with GPOFCU to plan and execute initiatives designed to engage members, support lending goals, and produce measurable results.“As Chief Lending Officer, I am proud to announce that our team has been recognized with three marketing awards,” said Latonya Allen, Chief Lending Officer of GPO Federal Credit Union. “This achievement reflects our commitment to innovation, strategic execution, and measurable results, made possible through our strong partnership with OMNICOMMANDER.”The MD|DC Credit Union Association’s Trailblazer Awards recognize credit unions for excellence and innovation in marketing and communications. Receiving awards across three distinct categories reflects the strength of GPOFCU’s comprehensive approach, from creative execution and campaign integration to measurable return on investment.“Winning one award is an accomplishment. Winning three in the same year and maintaining a six-year winning streak is something truly special,” said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. “GPO Federal Credit Union trusts our team to think creatively, build strong campaigns, and stay focused on results. These awards represent what can happen when a credit union and its marketing partner share a clear strategy and work together toward the same goals. We are incredibly proud of Latonya and the entire GPOFCU team.”OMNICOMMANDER provides GPOFCU with strategic marketing support and custom campaign development. The partnership allows the credit union to execute cohesive campaigns across multiple channels while maintaining a consistent brand and clear focus on performance.About GPO Federal Credit UnionGovernment Printing Office Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution dedicated to providing personalized financial products, services, and guidance to the communities it serves. Through a continued focus on service, innovation, and financial well-being, GPOFCU helps its members pursue their financial goals with confidence. For more information, visit gpofcu.org.About OMNICOMMANDEROMNICOMMANDER is the #1 digital marketing agency for credit unions and banks, delivering the first fully integrated digital ecosystem built exclusively for financial institutions. Every OMNICOMMANDER solution is powered by a world-class team of financial institution experts. Specializing in fully customized, ADA-accessible websites and end-to-end marketing solutions, OMNICOMMANDER helps financial institutions strengthen their brands, improve digital engagement, and achieve measurable growth.For more information, visit OMNICOMMANDER.com.

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