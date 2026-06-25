Department of Natural Resources awards $688,000 to Billings

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 25, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $688,000 loan to the city of Billings for planning and design work related to the city’s ongoing wastewater improvement project.

These funds will provide vital interim financing to cover early engineering and administrative costs while the city works with the department to secure a larger funding package for the wastewater project. The city expects the construction project to total $2.6 million and should start in 2027.

During infrastructure projects, the early planning phases often represent a significant financial burden for cash-limited communities with water and wastewater needs. The department’s goal for the planning and design loan program is to provide a cost-effective alternative to expensive private financing that will allow communities to develop and deliver vital infrastructure projects for their citizens. These planning and design loans bear no interest and come with a five-year term. The department estimates its funding will save the city’s ratepayers approximately $133,000 in interest over the loan’s five-year term.

“We will continue to fund upgrades to water infrastructure across Missouri to keep people healthy and preserve our water resources while keeping customers’ bills affordable,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources.

The department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection system rehabilitation and extensions, and combined sewer overflow corrections. The fund also finances security, efficiency and conservation measures. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from a department project manager’s assistance throughout the project.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.