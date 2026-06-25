Department of Natural Resources awards $564,968 to Boone County Regional Sewer District

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 25, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $564,968 in financial assistance to the Boone County Regional Sewer District for the connection and closure of the Highfield Acres Wastewater Treatment Facility. The district estimates that the funding will cover the entire cost of the project, which should be completed by fall 2026.

The Highfield Acres project consists of constructing a new sewer main to convey the wastewater flow to Columbia's regional treatment plant. The project further includes closing Highfield Acres’ two current treatment lagoons.

Project funding consists of a $404,000 loan and a $160,968 grant, both through the department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The department estimates its funding will save the district’s ratepayers $160,968 in principal and approximately $160,000 interest over the loan’s 20-year term.

“Improving our water infrastructure is essential for building safe and healthy Missouri communities,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources.

The department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection system rehabilitation and extensions, and combined sewer overflow corrections. The fund also finances security, efficiency and conservation measures. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from a department project manager’s assistance throughout the project.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.