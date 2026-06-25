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Stream Advisory and Lake Advisory Issued for Ladder Creek and Unnamed Tributaries in Scott County

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Ladder Creek and its unnamed tributaries in Scott County from the Scott-Wichita County line to Scott Lake in northern Scott County due to elevated e. coli bacteria levels in the water.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with the water at this location until further notice. Children and pets should not enter the lake or the creek during the advisory period. 

This advisory is separate from any harmful algal bloom advisory status.

The source of the elevated bacteria is due to an intense precipitation event over confined feeding facilities in the watershed. KDHE will lift the advisory once follow-up testing confirms the water is safe for recreational contact.

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Stream Advisory and Lake Advisory Issued for Ladder Creek and Unnamed Tributaries in Scott County

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