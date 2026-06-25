ERAI Fellowship Completes Inaugural Cohort, Scales Up to Two More Cohorts in June

ERAI Fellowship celebrates Cohort 1 graduation and announces expansion to two new cohorts in June with renowned faculty in AI governance.

Our graduates are working on some of the most consequential AI governance challenges globally.” — Sanjay Puri, Founder and Chairman of ERAI Fellowship

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ERAI Fellowship marks a milestone with the successful completion of its inaugural cohort and the official launch of two new cohorts in June. The program, designed to develop mid-career professionals in AI governance, has graduated its first class of fellows who now lead conversations about responsible AI policy and implementation across government, industry, and civil society.The expansion to two new cohorts reflects growing demand for structured expertise in AI governance. Running simultaneously this June, Cohort 2 operates across Track A and Track B, allowing the fellowship to accommodate more mid-career professionals seeking expertise in responsible AI development and governance frameworks. The cohorts bring together distinguished faculty representing diverse geographies, sectors, and perspectives in AI policy, technical governance, and institutional design.Faculty across both tracks include Nagaraj Nagabhushan, Designated AI Officer at Hindu; Wafaa Albadry, Founder of Future Kit and MSc Cyberpsychology specialist; Dr. Irina Mirkina, Chief AI Scientist at Fugro; Harini Gopalakrishnan, Founder of The HG Factor and Chief AI Officer at StreamCare Home Care Services; Siobhan O'Sullivan GAICD, Founding Partner at X2O Global; and Preetha Sekharan, Chief AI Officer at Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union. Together, they bring expertise spanning technical governance, policy implementation, organizational leadership, and cross-sector AI strategy."The completion of Cohort 1 validated our model," said Sanjay K. Puri , Founder and Chairman of the ERAI Fellowship. "Our graduates are working on some of the most consequential AI governance challenges globally. Now, with Cohort 2, we're building on that foundation with an expanded cohort and faculty roster that represents the breadth of perspectives needed in this field. These are professionals who understand both the technical and policy dimensions of AI governance, and they bring that integrative thinking to the fellowship."The ERAI Fellowship combines intensive coursework, faculty mentorship, capstone projects, and peer learning in a cohort structure designed to build lasting professional networks. Fellows engage with real-world governance challenges and develop frameworks applicable across regulatory, corporate, and organizational contexts.With the June launch of two new cohorts for ASEAN and the Global South, the fellowship enters a new phase of impact. The program continues to attract mid-career professionals from policy institutions, technology companies, regulatory bodies, and civil society organizations, creating an interdisciplinary learning environment where governance expertise deepens across sectors.ABOUT THE ERAI FELLOWSHIPThe ERAI Fellowship is an intensive professional development program for mid-career professionals seeking expertise and leadership roles in AI governance. The program combines structured coursework, faculty mentorship, and peer learning in collaboration with leading technical and policy institutions. For more information, visit https://erai.knowledgenetworks.org/

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