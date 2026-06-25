Governor Abbott Announces $2.3 Million In Grant Funding For Electric Reliability In The Panhandle

June 25, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $2.3 million Texas Energy Fund (TxEF) grant to strengthen electric reliability for Greenbelt Electric Cooperative, Inc. (GEC) members in the Texas Panhandle region. The grant will fund technology improvements for greater weatherization of the utility’s electricity distribution system.

"Texas leads the nation in energy because we invest in reliable power and upgrade technology to improve reliability," said Governor Abbott. “This grant will improve infrastructure and help ensure Texans in the Panhandle have access to dependable, efficient power.”

“Deploying distribution line technology to this region of rural Texas is a force multiplier in reducing safety risks,” said Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) Chairman Thomas Gleeson. “These remote capabilities will improve emergency detection and faster response times, which means greater protections for Texans.”

“As a member-owned cooperative, we are thankful to receive this state grant. This funding will help us strengthen our system, enhance reliability, and continue providing safe, dependable service to our members,” said GEC General Manager and CEO Randy White. “This grant aligns us with our wildfire mitigation plan that we have put in place to better protect our members.”

This project will benefit members in GEC’s service territory, including Armstrong, Childress, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, and Wheeler Counties.

Key reliability and safety improvements include installing nearly 70 electronic power line and substation reclosers – remote devices to shut off power in targeted parts of the electricity distribution system in an emergency and quickly restore it. This quickly de-energizes a line and prevents it from sparking a fire. It can also shorten outage times.

The PUCT administers the TxEF Outside ERCOT Grant Program, which provides funding for projects that improve electric reliability and resiliency for Texans served by electric utilities outside the ERCOT region. More information on this and other TxEF programs is available on the PUCT’s website.