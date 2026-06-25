Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North Joe Nelson – Realtor and Licensed Mortgage Loan Originator Joe Nelson celebrates closing with repeat seller clients.

Kansas City's highest-rated real estate team on Google earns RealTrends Verified Top 10 honors during peak PCS season for military families.

When buyers ask who the best real estate agent in Kansas City is, they deserve proof, not promises. The reviews, the ranking, the record are all public.” — Joe Nelson

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North has been named one of Missouri's Top 10 real estate teams in the RealTrends Verified rankings, one of the most widely recognized and independently confirmed performance benchmarks in residential real estate. The recognition lands at the height of PCS (Permanent Change of Station) season, when military families across the country receive orders and relocate, and the Kansas City metro is one of their most common destinations.

For service members and families searching for the best real estate agent in Kansas City as summer orders drop, the timing matters. Nelson Home Group is a veteran-owned team led by Joe Nelson, a 21-year Air Force veteran who is dual-licensed as a Realtor and a mortgage loan originator, and it has built its reputation on VA loans and military relocation across the 10-county metro on both the Missouri and Kansas sides.

"This ranking is verified by an independent third party, which is the only kind of recognition that means anything to me," said Joe Nelson, owner and team leader of Nelson Home Group. "We did not earn it with a marketing budget. We earned it by closing real transactions for real families, a lot of them military, and doing right by every one of them. That is the whole job."

The RealTrends Verified rankings are built on independently confirmed production data from the prior year, not nominations or popularity. Nelson Home Group earned a top-10 statewide placement in the Medium Teams division, ranked by total transaction sides closed.

"A PCS move is one of the most stressful things a family does," Nelson said. "Our job is to take the pressure of the timing and the paperwork off their plate so they can focus on everything else they are carrying."

"When buyers ask who the best real estate agent in Kansas City is, they deserve proof, not promises. The reviews, the ranking, the record are all public," he added.

Buyers and sellers comparing teams and asking who the best real estate agent in Kansas City is can weigh the team's verified ranking, its more than 1,200 five-star Google reviews, and its record across over 2,000 transactions, all of it public. Nelson Home Group serves the entire Kansas City metro on both the Missouri and Kansas sides and is also actively seeking experienced real estate agents in the market.

ABOUT NELSON HOME GROUP

Nelson Home Group, Keller Williams KC North is the highest-rated real estate team on Google in the Kansas City metro, with more than 1,200 five-star reviews, over 2,000 transactions, and more than $300 million in sales volume. Led by 21-year Air Force veteran Joe Nelson, who is dual-licensed as a Realtor and mortgage loan originator, the team specializes in VA loans and military relocation and serves buyers and sellers across 10 counties on both the Missouri and Kansas sides of the metro. Nelson Home Group is independently verified by RealTrends as one of Missouri's top-producing real estate teams, based on confirmed transaction data. The team serves buyers and sellers throughout the Kansas City metro including Liberty, Parkville, Smithville, Kearney, Lee's Summit, Overland Park, Olathe, and Shawnee. Nelson Home Group is located at 1508 NW Vivion Rd, #205, Kansas City, MO 64118.

Learn more at nelsonhomegroupkc.com or call (816) 680-6624.

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