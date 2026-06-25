Sphera Named a Leader in the 2026 Green Quadrant for Process Safety Management Software

Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera

Sphera was commended in the independent analyst report for excellence in process safety risk management, Control of Works and capabilities

This recognition by Verdantix reinforces Sphera’s status as a leading vendor for enterprise buyers looking for scalable software across all process safety management industry sectors.” — Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sphera has been recognized in the Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software report by independent analyst firm Verdantix. This marks Sphera’s third consecutive placement as a leader in the report.The recognition by Verdantix reinforces Sphera's success in core process safety disciplines such as PHA, risk management, hazardous chemicals management, Health and Safety Management and Control of Work.Sphera was the only vendor to score 3 for brand preference, demonstrating high market recognition. The results support Sphera’s standing as a leading vendor for enterprise buyers looking or scalable process safety management solutions. Providing operational depth, Sphera’s PSM offering is supported by advanced capabilities across process safety risk management, control of work and hazardous chemical management, with additional strengths in hazardous chemicals management, management of change and platform business intelligence.Sphera scored an impressive 2.7 for process safety management and 2.2/3.0 for Control of Work. It was recognized for its scalable software designed for large enterprises across all PSM industry sectors. Sphera’s other highlighted strengths are its hazardous chemical management capabilities and hazardous waste management capacity.“This recognition by Verdantix reinforces Sphera’s status as a leading vendor for enterprise buyers looking for scalable software across all process safety management industry sectors,” said Paul Marushka, CEO and president of Sphera. “As organizations consolidate process safety functions, they are increasingly looking to move beyond disconnected point solutions and siloed teams. Sphera prides itself on helping organizations connect process safety capabilities to operational risk, sustainability, and supply chain risk initiatives through its Operational Intelligence Platform.”Verdantix notes firms are increasingly looking for software solutions able to centralize process safety information, streamline incident management, and standardize risk management. As software providers continue to consolidate their product offering to offer more integrated portfolios, AI is now widely used to support incident management, and Sphera helps customers leverage it to improve hazard and near-miss reporting and investigations.Verdantix has revised the scoring criteria in 2026 to reflect a mature market and incorporate new AI weighting emphasis. This has created clearer differentiation within the quadrant with fewer leaders than 2023 and some clear movements. The report concludes that, as the process safety risk management market continues to evolve, the demand for advanced software solutions is posed to increase.The report argues Sphera is well-positioned for buyers seeking a comprehensive process safety solution that integrates seamlessly into a wider software ecosystem, and commends its broad, mature functional coverage that covers sustainability and supply chain risk.Zain Idris, Industry Analyst at Verdantix said, “Leading process safety management platforms are distinguished not only by integrating AI into their products, but by the quality of their hazard management reporting, which supports process safety oversight at an enterprise level.”The Green Quadrant: Process Safety Management Software report offers a fact-based benchmark of 12 of the most prominent process safety management software providers. Using the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, the analysis relied on live briefings, customer interviews, and vendor responses to a detailed 120-point questionnaire, covering 13 capability and 10 momentum categories.###About SpheraSphera is the leading Operational Intelligence Platform unifying risk, safety and sustainability insights into actionable intelligence that drives enterprise performance. Powered by Sphera AI, our platform integrates operational insights across EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, process safety and supply chains – providing enterprise-wide visibility, control and resilience that turns uncertainty into opportunity. We have served 8,500 customers and over one million users in 100 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at https://sphera.com/ . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.For media inquiries, please contact:press@sphera.com

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