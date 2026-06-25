Senator Payne Delivers New Laws to Back First Responders, Fight Organized Crime, Protect Arizona Communities

ARIZONA, June 25 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, June 25, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Senate Public Safety Committee Chairman Kevin Payne is delivering a series of public safety reforms signed into law this past week to combat organized crime, support first responders, protect firefighters battling occupational cancers, and ensure law enforcement officers are treated fairly when challenging wrongful termination.

The legislation addresses real challenges facing Arizona communities, from sophisticated cargo theft operations that drive up costs for consumers to the lasting mental and physical toll public safety professionals face while protecting others. The package also closes a loophole that has been used to challenge cancer claims filed by firefighters who put their lives on the line in service to their communities.

"Public safety is about more than responding after a crime has occurred," said Senator Payne. "It's about stopping criminal organizations before they victimize more people and making sure the men and women who protect our communities have the support they need to do their jobs."

SB 1452 establishes a Cargo Theft Task Force to investigate and prosecute organized cargo theft operations. These crimes disrupt supply chains, increase costs for consumers, and fuel sophisticated criminal networks that operate across multiple jurisdictions.

"Organized cargo theft has become a sophisticated criminal enterprise that impacts far more than warehouses and trucking companies. When criminals steal products moving through the supply chain, Arizona families ultimately pay the price at the checkout counter. SB 1452 gives law enforcement a dedicated team focused on dismantling these operations before they can do more damage."

SB 1400 allows law enforcement agencies and other public safety organizations to establish wellness and crisis response programs for employees exposed to traumatic events in the line of duty. The legislation provides access to counseling, peer support, crisis intervention services, and other resources while protecting the confidentiality of those communications, ensuring first responders can seek help without fear that private conversations will later be used against them.

"Our firefighters, police officers, dispatchers, and public safety professionals witness things most people will never experience. Too often, the culture of these professions tells them to carry those burdens alone. SB 1400 sends a different message: seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness," said Senator Payne.

SB 1215 corrects a drafting error in Arizona law that has been used to challenge workers' compensation claims filed by firefighters diagnosed with certain occupational cancers. The legislation clarifies that firefighters suffering from covered cancers receive the protections lawmakers originally intended.

"Firefighters put their lives on the line for complete strangers every day. When they develop cancer linked to years of service, they shouldn't have to fight insurance companies over a misplaced comma in state law. SB 1215 fixes that problem and reinforces what the Legislature intended all along: firefighters battling cancer deserve support, not legal loopholes," said Senator Payne.

SB 1493 helps ensure law enforcement officers who are wrongfully terminated and later reinstated are not left bearing the financial burden of fighting to clear their names through the appeals process.

"When an officer is wrongly terminated and later proven right, justice shouldn't stop at reinstatement. No one should have to drain their savings or jeopardize their family's financial future simply to clear their name. SB 1493 helps ensure innocent officers are not punished twice for an employer's mistake," said Senator Payne.

As Chairman of the Senate Public Safety Committee, Senator Payne has prioritized legislation that strengthens public safety, supports first responders, and provides law enforcement with practical tools to protect Arizona communities.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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