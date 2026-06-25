MMTS 2026 Connects 4,000+ Manufacturing Professionals to Technologies & Ideas Driving Québec’s Industry Competitiveness

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian manufacturers are facing increasing pressure to improve productivity, accelerate technology adoption and remain globally competitive. The Montreal Manufacturing Technology Show (MMTS) helped address those challenges by connecting more than 4,000 manufacturing professionals with the technologies, expertise and partnerships shaping the future of industry. At the Palais des congrès de Montréal, MMTS brought together 200+ exhibitors and a robust educational program focused on AI, smart manufacturing, and advanced robotics and additive manufacturing. The event created opportunities for manufacturers to explore practical solutions, gain insights from industry leaders and identify strategies to strengthen their operations in an evolving marketplace."MMTS 2026 marked a pivotal moment for Québec's manufacturing community," said Julie Pike, Senior Director, Canada Events and Event Strategy, SME Canada. "Manufacturers are navigating rapid technological change, evolving workforce needs and increasing competitive pressures. MMTS provided a forum where industry leaders could explore solutions, share best practices and build the connections needed to drive innovation and growth. The strong participation across the event reflects the industry’s commitment to shaping a more competitive and resilient manufacturing sector."MMTS 2026 was not simply a trade show. It served as a platform for manufacturers to evaluate emerging technologies, build strategic connections and identify new opportunities to improve performance and competitiveness. From the show floor to the keynote stage, attendees engaged in conversations focused on the industry’s most pressing priorities, including workforce transformation, digitalization, sustainability and innovation.At the centre of it all, the newly launched Innovation Park introduced Tech Pavilions that reflected the full breadth of where advanced manufacturing is moving. The RAPID + TCT Showcase brought the additive manufacturing and 3D printing community together in force. The Smart Manufacturing Experience put AI, robotics, IIoT, and digital twin technologies within reach of every attendee on the floor. The Cleantech ZONE addressed the industry's growing focus on energy efficiency, EV infrastructure, and sustainable production. The Aerospace and Defence ZONE showcased the precision, materials, and propulsion technologies driving one of Canada's most critical sectors forward.Alongside Innovation Park, the NGen Innovation Zone and the CTMA Manufacturing and Tooling Pavilion gave Canada's advanced manufacturing and precision machining communities dedicated platforms to connect, learn, and do business. Together, these experiences helped attendees better understand where manufacturing is heading and how they can position their organizations to capitalize on emerging technologies and market opportunities.The educational program matched the ambition of the show floor. More than 40 industry leaders, experts, and speakers delivered 20+ sessions, panels, and workshops across three streams. The Executive Perspectives program convened senior leaders from Bombardier, MEQ, GE Aerospace, and NGen for a candid examination of competitiveness, workforce transformation, and the role of AI in shaping Québec's industrial future.The Keynote Series, featuring Siemens, Vooban, Luqia, and TALAN, translated broad technology trends into actionable strategy. Hands-on workshops from CWB Group, NGen, Microsoft Canada, and others allowed attendees to learn by doing – not just by listening. By pairing thought leadership with practical application, the program equipped attendees with actionable insights they can take back to their organizations to improve productivity, support workforce development and accelerate innovation.Project Arrow Phase 2.0, presented by the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA), was one of the most talked-about features of the show. Two groundbreaking Canadian-built concept vehicles – Project Arrow Vector and Project Arrow Borealis – gave attendees a visceral look at where electric mobility, AI-driven design, and smart manufacturing are converging. The show closed with the Industry Networking Reception – Cinq à Sept – bringing Québec's manufacturing community together for the kind of relationship-building that no session or seminar can replicate. These connections are critical to fostering collaboration across the manufacturing ecosystem and advancing the innovations needed to strengthen Canada’s industrial future."Québec's manufacturing sector is at a tipping point where productivity is no longer determined only on the production floor, but also by the software and artificial intelligence attached to it," said Hugues Foltz, Executive Vice President, Vooban. "MMTS brings together executives, engineers, and suppliers who can bridge the gap between these two worlds. For Vooban, this is an opportunity to engage directly with manufacturers who are ready to integrate AI into their operations and to see how these technologies translate into real-world applications with the right equipment."About MMTSFor more than 40 years, MMTS has served as Québec's premier manufacturing event.MMTS 2026 was built on that legacy while continuing its role as a catalyst for innovation, technology adoption and industry collaboration. By connecting manufacturers with emerging solutions and industry expertise, MMTS helps organizations strengthen competitiveness and prepare for the future of manufacturing. MMTS returns May 16–18, 2028. For more information, visit www.mmts.ca About SMEEstablished in 1932 as a nonprofit organization, SME represents the manufacturing industry, including manufacturers, academia, professionals, students, and the communities in which they operate. We believe manufacturing holds the key to economic growth and prosperity, and champion the industry's potential as a diverse, thriving, and valued ecosystem. SME accelerates new technology adoption and builds talent and capabilities to advance manufacturing and drive competitiveness, resiliency, and national security. SME designs new ways to understand and solve problems, and our solutions advance the next wave of growth in manufacturing. Learn more at SME.org

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