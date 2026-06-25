Texas Water Development Board approves $142,857 to the Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation (Eastland County) for lead service line inventory

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AUSTIN – (June 25, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution $142,857 in financial assistance consisting of $70,000 in financing and $72,857 in principal forgiveness from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Lead Service Line Replacement program to the Morton Valley Water Supply Corporation (Eastland County). The Corporation will use the assistance to conduct a lead service line inventory.

In addition to the principal forgiveness, the Corporation could save approximately $73,000 over the life of the loan by using the DWSRF.

With the assistance approved today, the Corporation will inventory all of its approximately 290 connections by March 2027.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.