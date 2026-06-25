Texas Water Development Board approves $3,000,000 to the City of Jefferson (Marion County) for wastewater system improvements

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AUSTIN – (June 25, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution $3,000,000 in financial assistance consisting of $1,500,000 in financing and $1,500,000 in principal forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to the City of Jefferson (Marion County). The City will use the assistance for planning, design, and construction of wastewater system improvements.

In addition to the principal forgiveness, the City could save approximately $606,000 over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF.

With the assistance approved today, the City will rehabilitate its existing lift stations and replace 16,000 feet of sewer lines and 29 manholes. Rehabilitation includes replacing pumps, motors, electrical systems, metal building enclosures at four lift stations, and installing a new supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.