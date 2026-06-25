Texas Water Development Board approves $60,000,000 to the City of Round Rock (Williamson County) for wastewater system improvements

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AUSTIN – (June 25, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution $60,000,000 in financial assistance from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to the City of Round Rock (Williamson County). The City will use the assistance for construction of wastewater system improvements.

The City could save approximately $17,000,000 over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF.

With the assistance approved today, the City will expand the Brushy Creek East Wastewater Treatment Plant’s capacity from 30 to 40 million gallons-per-day. The expansion includes additional pumps, new basins and final clarifiers, ultraviolet disinfection, a dewatering building, sludge pump station, and an electrical building.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.