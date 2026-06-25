Texas Water Development Board approves $35,635,000 to the City of Irving (Dallas County) for flood mitigation

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AUSTIN – (June 25, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $35,635,000 in financing from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to the City of Irving (Dallas County). The City will use the assistance for planning, acquisition, design, and construction of a flood mitigation project.

The City could save approximately $5,400,000 over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF.

With the assistance approved today, the City proposes 4,900 feet of upstream channel improvements that include lowering the channel flowline, installing a concrete-lined bottom, and constructing vertical modular block walls to improve conveyance capacity. The City also plans to replace undersized culverts and lower existing utility crossings to maintain adequate cover beneath the improved channel. These improvements are designed to provide a 100-year level of service and remove homes from the floodplain.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.