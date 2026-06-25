Texas Water Development Board approves $60,000,000 to the City of Fort Worth (Tarrant County) for wastewater system improvements

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AUSTIN – (June 25, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $60,000,000 in financing from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) to the City of Fort Worth (Tarrant County). The City will use the assistance for wastewater system improvements.

The City could save approximately $20,400,000 over the life of the loan by using the CWSRF.

With the assistance approved today, the City will construct a new 10 million-gallon-per-day membrane bioreactor water reclamation facility. The proposed work includes new basins, bioreactors for biological nutrient removal, membrane tanks, new electrical, dewatering and membrane equipment buildings, an ultraviolet disinfection structure, an aeration system, an outfall structure, aerated storage tanks, and generators. The City plans to reuse the biosolids and effluent from the proposed facility to meet its irrigation and industrial needs.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.