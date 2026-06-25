Texas Water Development Board approves $4,290,240 to the East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation (Cameron County) for wastewater system improvements

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AUSTIN – (June 25, 2026) – The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of $4,290,240 in principal forgiveness from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Emerging Contaminants program to the East Rio Hondo Water Supply Corporation (Cameron County). The Corporation will use the assistance for planning, design, and construction of a wastewater system improvements project to address emerging contaminants.

With the assistance approved today, the Corporation will construct improvements to its sludge basins to address polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) that have been found at its Simpson Water Treatment Plant, including replacement of the gravity sludge thickener and lining the existing sludge basins with composite liner. The in-situ soil along the bottom and side slopes of the basins and the existing sludge within the basins will be removed and relocated to the sludge disposal site.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.