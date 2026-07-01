Liberty Waste Solutions Secures Exclusive Municipal Waste Contract for the Town of Erwin

Liberty Waste Solutions

Liberty Waste Solutions has officially been awarded the exclusive municipal solid waste agreement for the Town of Erwin.

ERWIN, NC, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liberty Waste Solutions has officially been awarded the exclusive municipal solid waste agreement for the Town of Erwin. This milestone partnership expands the regional footprint of the company and solidifies its commitment to providing dependable, people-first environmental solutions across North Carolina.

Residential services under the new contract officially launched today, July 1, 2026. The partnership brings clean equipment, scalable infrastructure, and highly responsive management to the local community. To ensure households were fully prepared for the launch, Liberty Waste Solutions field teams initiated the delivery of new waste totes earlier last week. Along with their new carts, residents are receiving custom trash magnets for their refrigerators that clearly display their designated weekly collection day.

Please note that this municipal agreement covers residential trash services only. Residential recycling collection is not provided under this specific contract.

"We are proud to serve the Town of Erwin and look forward to building a long-term relationship with its neighborhoods and leadership,” said upper management. "Our local team is entirely focused on raising the standard of service, bringing clean assets to the streets, and ensuring that we leave no can behind".

Important Service Guidelines for Residents

Erwin residents should review the following details to ensure a seamless transition for their weekly curbside collections.

- Official Start Date: Curbside collection under the new contract begins promptly today, July 1, 2026.

Tote Delivery

- Cart distribution commenced this week to ensure all households have equipment ahead of their first scheduled pickup.

Collection Schedule

- Residents should consult the high-visibility fridge magnet to verify their specific weekly pickup day.

How to Begin Collection

- To establish your garbage services or update account details, please contact the Erwin Town Hall directly by calling 910-897-5140.

About Liberty Waste Solutions

Liberty Waste Solutions is raising the standard for waste and recycling across North Carolina with faster pickups, cleaner equipment, and reliable, localized service built entirely around people. The company provides comprehensive residential curbside collection, commercial front-load dumpster solutions, specialized construction and demolition roll-off rentals, and advanced portable sanitation management across its expanding regional network.

Learn more about residential, commercial, and construction waste solutions by visiting www.libertywastesolutions.com.

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