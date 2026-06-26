Congressman Jack Bergman Endorses Tim Wilkins for Congress in Florida's 11th Congressional District

Congressional Candidate Tim Wilkins FL-11

Florida Congressional candidate wins key endorsement

Tim Wilkins is exactly the kind of leader we need in Congress” — Congressman Jack Bergman

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Congressman Jack Bergman announced his endorsement of Tim Wilkins for Congress in Florida's 11th Congressional District, praising the Marine Corps veteran, entrepreneur, and small business owner as the conservative leader Florida needs in Washington to advance the America First agenda and deliver results for the American people.“Tim Wilkins is exactly the kind of leader we need in Congress,” said Congressman Bergman. "As a fellow Marine, I know firsthand the values of service, sacrifice, and putting our country before self, and Tim embodies those same principles.Tim will be a strong partner in the fight to secure our border, lower costs for working families, support our military and veterans, and deliver results for the American people.”As a steadfast supporter of President Donald J. Trump's America First agenda, Congressman Bergman has worked relentlessly to advance policies that strengthen America's economy, bolster national security, support military families and veterans, and defend the interests of hardworking Americans. He emphasized that the future of the country depends on electing principled conservative leaders who are prepared to confront today's challenges and put America first."I'm honored to receive the support of Congressman Bergman," said Tim Wilkins. "A decorated retired Marine Corps Lieutenant General, pilot, entrepreneur, and current member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Congressman Bergman embodies the highest ideals of American service. His lifetime of service to our nation sets a standard for leadership, sacrifice, and commitment that inspires those of us who seek to serve. I look forward to working alongside him and fellow patriots as we continue to restore common-sense leadership, defend our freedoms, strengthen our economy, and move this country forward.”Wilkins has dedicated his life to serving this nation. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps at just 17 years old before becoming a successful entrepreneur and small business owner committed to serving his community. Throughout his career, he has championed the values of hard work, individual liberty, economic opportunity, and a strong national defense. Now running for Congress in Florida's 11th Congressional District, he is committed to bringing these values to Washington and fighting for conservative principles, securing the border, lowering costs for families, and advancing President Trump's America First agenda. For more information on Tim Wilkins for Congress, please visit https://www.timwilkinsforcongress.com/

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