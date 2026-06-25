Tenovi to Present on Operationalizing Remote Care at Rural Health Association of Utah Webinar

Improving Lives by Simplifying Remote Care.

Session focuses on the practical work of running and sustaining remote care programs in rural communities

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tenovi , a remote patient monitoring (RPM) ecosystem powering connected care for patients with chronic conditions, today announced that it will present in the Rural Health Association of Utah (RHAU) Rural Resource Webinar Series on Thursday, July 2, 2026, from 12:00 to 1:00 PM MT.The session will focus on how care teams can operationalize remote care: the day-to-day practices that move a program from launch to lasting impact. Jackson Williams, VP of Markets - Enterprise/Growth at Tenovi will cover the operational challenges programs commonly face, what effective patient onboarding looks like, and the best practices that help programs stay sustainable over time.The RHAU Rural Resource Webinar Series connects rural Utah with resources that support health and wellness across the state. The July session also features Restoring Ancestral Winds, a tribal coalition providing resources for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence and education on violence prevention for law enforcement and healthcare professionals across rural and urban Utah."Standing up a remote care program is relatively easy. Sustaining it is where most teams struggle," said Jackson Williams.. "This session is about the operational reality of remote care, from onboarding patients to building a program that holds up over time. Rural communities have the most to gain from remote monitoring, and we want to share what we have learned about making it work."Utah continues to expand applications for remote and connected health resources. The session is designed for clinical, operations, and program leaders who are exploring remote care or already running a program and want to strengthen it.The webinar is free to attend. Registration is open at the RHAU events page, and the session will be recorded and posted on RHAU.org afterward.Event detailsRHAU Rural Resource Webinar Series, July 2026 sessionThursday, July 2, 2026, 12:00–1:00 PM MTRegister: https://www.rhau.org/event-details/july-2026-rhau-rural-resource-webinar-series About TenoviTenovi is a data aggregation and automation Healthcare IoT platform that connects remote medical device data with clinical care teams. It provides over 60 remote patient monitoring (RPM) and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM) device point solutions that integrate with its proprietary Cellular Gateway, automating the transfer of patient vitals. Tenovi's API-driven fulfillment and automation services enable seamless deployment of remote patient and therapeutic monitoring programs. Tenovi ranks No. 55 nationwide on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, No. 11 in healthcare, No. 1 in New Hampshire, and No. 2 in Boston. For more information, visit www.tenovi.com About the Rural Health Association of UtahThe Rural Health Association of Utah (RHAU) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional association dedicated to advancing rural health across the state of Utah. While Utah has many excellent professional associations focused on specific healthcare disciplines and settings, RHAU stands out for its comprehensive focus on rural health. We support all healthcare professionals and settings across Utah’s 24 rurally designated counties, fostering collaboration to strengthen rural healthcare. By partnering with state and national organizations, we work to fulfill our mission and vision—ensuring quality healthcare for rural communities.

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