ERIIN Steps Into a Bold New Chapter with Empowering Pop Anthem "Deja Vu"

ERIIN "Deja Vu" - Photo by: Kirt Barnett ERIIN "Deja Vu" - Album Art ERIIN - "Deja Vu"

An uplifting anthem celebrating confidence, transformation, and self-discovery, "Deja Vu" is now available on all digital stores.

'Deja Vu' is a song for every person who is outgrowing the past versions of themselves and embracing who they've become” — ERIIN

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After introducing listeners to her debut single "Galaxy," which recently surpassed its first 100,000 streams, Los Angeles-based pop artist ERIIN opens a bold new chapter with " Deja Vu ," an uplifting new anthem that fuses infectious pop hooks with vibrant electronic production. Released via ERIIN Records, LLC // DNT Entertainment and distributed worldwide by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, the single is available on all major streaming platforms beginning June 26, 2026.Written by Erin Schumacher (ERIIN), Rain Pollock, and Jamiko Manguba, and produced by Rain Pollock, "Deja Vu" captures the exhilarating feeling of watching the future you've always imagined begin to unfold. Inspired by ERIIN's move to Los Angeles and the personal growth that followed, the song celebrates letting go of the past, embracing change, and stepping confidently into the person you're becoming.Driven by soaring melodies, shimmering synths, and an empowering chorus, the song's message comes to life through lyrics including "Living my dreams getting Deja Vu" and "They say you gotta see it to believe it, and I live what I envision." Built with uplifting energy, "Deja Vu" feels equally at home on workout playlists, summer road trips, dance floors, and festival stages."'Deja Vu' is a song for every person who is outgrowing the past versions of themselves and embracing who they've become," says ERIIN. "It's about living life from a new point of view. We wrote this during a time when I was dealing with a lot emotionally and poured everything into the music. Moving to Los Angeles changed my perspective, and this song reflects my journey of becoming the person I've always envisioned." - ERIINDeja Vu sparks a conversation about moving beyond fear and limiting beliefs. It is a song about trusting your vision and allowing your life to catch up with your dreams. Since the release of "Galaxy," ERIIN has continued building momentum as one of pop's most promising new artists. In addition to garnering more than 100,000 streams on her first release, she made her live debut as direct support for Nour Khodr in Los Angeles before joining former PRETTYMUCH member Edwin Honoret on select dates of his Just Getting Started Tour, performing for audiences in Chicago and Atlanta throughout May. With a growing fanbase, national live performances, and an unmistakable artistic identity, ERIIN continues building momentum as one of pop's most exciting emerging artists.Track DetailsListen Now: https://ffm.to/eriin_deja_vu Artist: ERIINTitle: Deja VuGenre: PopStyles: Dance Pop • Electronic PopRelease Date: June 26, 2026Written By: Erin Schumacher (ERIIN), Rain Pollock, Jamiko MangubaProduced By: Rain PollockISRC: QM7282666985UPC: 820233570411For additional information or to request an interview, please contact DNT Entertainment.About ERIINERIIN is a Los Angeles-based pop artist creating uplifting anthems that blend infectious pop songwriting with vibrant electronic-inspired production. Originally from Fountain Hills, Arizona, she officially launched her recording career in the spring of 2026 through an artist development partnership with DNT Entertainment and worldwide distribution by The Orchard, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment. Her debut single, "Galaxy," has garnered more than 100,000 streams, followed by her live debut opening for Nour Khodr in Los Angeles and appearances alongside former PRETTYMUCH member Edwin Honoret on select dates of his Just Getting Started Tour in Chicago and Atlanta. Influenced by artists including Zara Larsson, Ellie Goulding, Ava Max, and Ariana Grande, ERIIN continues establishing herself as an exciting new voice in pop, creating empowering anthems that celebrate confidence, transformation, and becoming the best version of yourself.Connect with ERIINWebsite: https://www.eriinofficial.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eriinmusic/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@eriinmusic YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eriinmusic

ERIIN - "Deja Vu" (Official BTS Video)

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