Registration Open for DRONERESPONDERS Urban Search & Rescue Workshop in Kansas City, August 25-27

Three Day Workshop Advances UAS Skills for High‑Risk Urban Search and Rescue Missions

Public safety agencies are being asked to operate in increasingly complex environments, and this workshop is built to give teams practical, mission-ready skills they can apply immediately,” — Terry Smith, DRONERESPONDERS Training Program Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration remains open for the DRONERESPONDERS Urban Search & Rescue Workshop, set for August 25-27, 2026, in Kansas City, Missouri, where public safety professionals can take part in a three-day, hands-on training program focused on advancing drone operations for complex urban search and rescue missions.Hosted by DRONERESPONDERS, the workshop is designed to help agencies strengthen operational readiness through classroom instruction, applied labs, and a full-scale field exercise. According to the event description, the program covers UAS roles in urban search and rescue, indoor and outdoor mission sets, flight planning in cluttered or GPS-denied environments, platform-specific modules featuring the Skydio X10/X10D and R10, SARCOP and GIS workflows, bonded-cellular streaming, data-to-decision pipelines, and a final integrated exercise with mission debriefing.DRONERESPONDERS is the world’s leading non-profit program advancing public safety UAS, cUAS, and Advanced Air Mobility. The organization provides training, data-driven insights, and operational best practices for first responders and is an official program of AIRT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on advancing Drones For Good and AAM For Good initiatives.“Public safety agencies are being asked to operate in increasingly complex environments, and this workshop is built to give teams practical, mission-ready skills they can apply immediately,” said Terry Smith, DRONERESPONDERS Training Program Manager and seminar organizer. “From classroom learning to field-based exercises, participants will gain the kind of integrated operational experience that helps build confidence, coordination, and effectiveness in real-world urban search and rescue missions.”According to Chief Charles Werner (Ret.), founder and director of DRONERESPONDERS, a longtime public safety leader and the founder of the DRONERESPONDERS public safety UAS program, “DRONERESPONDERS was created to bring first responders together around training, trusted practices, and operational innovation,” Werner said. “This workshop reflects that mission by helping agencies expand how they use UAS technology to improve situational awareness, strengthen coordination, and support safer, more effective search and rescue outcomes.”The Urban Search & Rescue Workshop is intended for agencies and professionals seeking to elevate their UAS capabilities in high-risk environments. Public safety leaders, drone team members, emergency managers, and search and rescue personnel are encouraged to register while space remains available through the DRONERESPONDERS event page.Registration information is available at: www.droneresponders.org/events-1/urban-search-rescue-workshop About DRONERESPONDERSDRONERESPONDERS is the world’s leading nonprofit program supporting public safety agencies and emergency services organizations using unmanned aircraft systems, counter-UAS, and advanced aviation technologies for life-safety missions. The program provides training, data-driven insights, operational best practices, and collaboration opportunities for first responders implementing drone technology in emergency response, law enforcement, fire service, search and rescue, and disaster operations.About AIRTAIRT, the Airborne International Response Team, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization advancing DronesFor Goodand AAM For Goodfor public safety, emergency response, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief. AIRT is the parent nonprofit organization and official home of DRONERESPONDERS.

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