Oregon Honey Company Brings Research-Studied Wild Tualang Honey to U.S. Consumers Through Health Harvest Partnership

Bee-Licious Honey founders Jeff Garner and Jennifer Lytle inside their Portland-area Honey House, where they share rare varietal honeys from Oregon and around the world, including Health Harvest Tualang Honey.

Bee-Licious Honey becomes an authorized U.S. distribution partner for Health Harvest Tualang Honey, a rare wild rainforest honey studied by researchers.

Health Harvest is excited to partner with Bee-Licious Honey to introduce authentic Tualang honey to U.S. customers.” — Jenny Choi, Health Harvest

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bee-Licious Honey , a family-owned Oregon honey company founded by beekeepers Jeff Garner and Jennifer Lytle, has become an authorized U.S. distribution partner for Health Harvest Tualang Honey , a rare wild rainforest honey that continues to attract scientific interest around the world.Produced by giant Apis dorsata honeybees, Tualang honey comes from wild colonies that build enormous honeycombs high in the branches of the Tualang tree (Koompassia excelsa) in Southeast Asian rainforests. Unlike honey from managed hives, these wild bees forage across biodiverse tropical landscapes, creating a complex multifloral honey.For more than two decades, researchers have studied Tualang honey because of its unique natural composition, including diverse plant-derived compounds, phenolic acids, flavonoids, enzymes, and antioxidant activity.Published scientific studies have explored Tualang honey in areas including oxidative stress, microbiology, cellular processes, and neurological research models.In 2025, researchers continued investigating Tualang honey in Alzheimer’s disease-related models, examining how naturally occurring honey compounds interact with cellular pathways associated with oxidative stress, inflammation signaling, and other biological processes.While research is ongoing and these studies do not suggest that honey prevents or treats any disease, the expanding body of research highlights why Tualang honey has attracted scientific interest worldwide.“When we first discovered Tualang honey, we were fascinated not only by its rainforest origin, but also by the amount of scientific research surrounding it,” said Jennifer Lytle, co-owner of Bee-Licious Honey. “Our goal is to help customers understand the story behind each honey, from the bees and environment that create it to why researchers continue studying these unique natural foods.”Through its partnership with Health Harvest, Bee-Licious Honey offers laboratory-tested Tualang honey varieties including Platinum, Black Premium, Black, Red, and Yellow.Health Harvest Tualang Honey is available to U.S. customers through Bee-Licious Honey’s online store and Portland-area Honey House.“Health Harvest is excited to partner with Bee-Licious Honey to help introduce authentic Tualang honey to customers in the United States,” said Jenny Choi of Health Harvest. “We appreciate their commitment to education, transparency, and sharing the unique story behind this rare rainforest honey.”Health Harvest uses independent laboratory analysis to evaluate characteristics including pollen density, Total Activity (TA), and botanical diversity, helping provide transparency around origin and quality.“We have always believed that every honey has a story,” said Jeff Garner, co-owner of Bee-Licious Honey. “Tualang honey has one of the most remarkable stories we have shared, from giant rainforest honeybees and traditional harvesting practices to the science exploring what makes different honeys unique.”Jeff Garner and Jennifer Lytle began their beekeeping journey in 2011 with two backyard hives in Portland, Oregon. Their passion for bees and honey eventually grew into Bee-Licious Honey, officially founded in 2016.Today, Bee-Licious Honey specializes in raw Oregon honey, rare international honeys, honey education, and unique products from the hive.Bee-Licious Honey operates its Honey House in the Portland, Oregon area, offering guided honey tastings and pollinator garden experiences. The company has been recognized as an Oregon Bee Hero by Environment America Oregon for its work supporting pollinator education.To learn more about Bee-Licious Honey and Health Harvest Tualang Honey, visit Bee-Licious Honey’s Tualang Honey collection and educational resources at bee-licioushoney.com.###About Bee-Licious HoneyBee-Licious Honey is a family-owned honey company based in Portland, Oregon, founded by beekeepers Jeff Garner and Jennifer Lytle. After beginning their beekeeping journey in 2011, Jeff and Jennifer founded Bee-Licious Honey in 2016. Today, the company specializes in raw Oregon honey, rare international honeys, honey education, and unique bee products from around the world.

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