Meet your local Get Simple Box team

Voted top local moving service for 2026, the family-owned Salem business highlights options to move, rent, or buy shipping containers.

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Simple Box Wins "Best of the Willamette Valley" Award, Showcasing Full Range of Moving and Storage Services

Voted top local moving service for 2026, the family-owned Salem business highlights options to move, rent, or buy shipping containers.

Get Simple Box, a Salem-based, family-owned portable storage company, has won the 2026 Best of the Willamette Valley award in the Moving Services category.

The annual awards program, produced by NERUS Strategies and presented by Advantage Heating, AC & Electrical, is decided entirely by community votes. The program highlights the top local businesses, wineries, and services that residents trust the most.

While the award recognizes their help with home and business relocations, the local team is using the honor to let the community know they offer more than just moving. Get Simple Box provides a full range of solutions, allowing customers to move, rent, or buy heavy-duty steel shipping containers directly from their local yard.

Three Ways to Solve Local Storage Needs

The award highlights how Get Simple Box serves the community with flexible, all-in-one container solutions for every type of project:

Moving Containers: The team delivers a 20-foot container to a customer's driveway. The customer packs at their own pace, and then the local drivers move the loaded box directly to the new home or store it at their secure Salem facility.

On-Site Rentals: Homeowners remodeling a house, or businesses needing extra inventory space, can rent 10-foot, 20-foot, or 40-foot containers to keep on their own property for short-term or long-term use.

Containers for Sale: Local farmers, contractors, and property owners can purchase new or used wind- and water-tight steel containers for permanent on-site storage.

Proudly Voted for by Neighbors

Unlike large national storage chains or online moving brokers, the Salem hub of Get Simple Box is completely locally owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Trevor and Brittney Eshuis. Because they live and work in the valley, they handle every delivery with their own private fleet of specialized trucks.

"We are so grateful to everyone who voted for us," said Trevor Eshuis, owner-operator of Get Simple Box Storage Containers. "An award like this reminds us why we love being a local business. Whether we are renting a container to a homeowner for a quick renovation or selling a box to a local farm, we are just incredibly grateful for the chance to serve our neighbors every day."

To learn more about renting, buying, or moving with a shipping container, visit getsimplebox.com/oregon/storage-containers-salem/

ABOUT GET SIMPLE BOX SALEM

Get Simple Box is an independently owned provider of shipping container sales, moving services, and storage rentals. Run by local operators Trevor and Brittney Eshuis, the Salem hub serves homeowners, farmers, and businesses throughout Marion County and the broader Willamette Valley with honest pricing, personal service, and broker-free delivery.

Media Contact:

Trevor & Brittney Eshuis, owner-operators

Get Simple Box Storage Containers

5191 Portland Rd NE, Salem, OR 97305

Email: salem@getsimplebox.com

Website: getsimplebox.com/oregon/storage-containers-salem/

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